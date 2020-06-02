Mazda reports May sales results

Mazda North American Operations (MNAO) today reported total May sales of 24,933 vehicles, a decrease of 1.0 percent compared to May 2019. Year-to-date sales totaled 103,543 vehicles, a decrease of 10.5 percent. With 26 selling days in May, compared to 26 the year prior, the company posted a decrease of 1.0 percent on a Daily Selling Rate (DSR) basis.

Sales Highlights

Sales of the CX-9 increased 20.8 percent with 2,421 vehicles sold.

Sales of the MX-5 Miata increased 30.7 percent with 1,102 vehicles sold.

CPO sales totaled 6,223 vehicles in May, an increase of 12.6 percent compared to May 2019. Year-to-date CPO sales decreased 10 percent, with 22,134 vehicles sold.

Mazda Motor de Mexico (MMdM) reported May sales of 2,324 vehicles, a decrease of 50.0 percent compared to May last year. Year-to-date sales decreased 31.6 percent, with 17,166 vehicles sold.

SOURCE: Mazda North American Operations