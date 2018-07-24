Maven platform lets GM owners share cars, earn money

Maven expands its car-sharing platform to include a peer-to-peer offering that enables owners and eligible lessees to earn money by renting their personal Chevrolet, Buick, GMC or Cadillac car or truck model year 2015 and newer to driving members. The service is available now in beta in Chicago, Detroit and Ann Arbor, Michigan.

The new peer-to-peer offering provides a hassle-free way for owners to generate income from their car when they’re not using it. Seamlessly integrated into the Maven app, Peer Cars will be available alongside Maven Cars for rental by more than 150,000 current Maven members. Eligible vehicle owners can start the process of listing their car with Maven by enrolling through our website.

After more than 300 million miles driven and 180,000 reservations, Maven understands that trust is a key enabler to sharing. During reservations, all vehicles are insured through GM’s $1,000,000 insurance policy and every driving member is thoroughly vetted before they are approved to use the service. Owner support is available 24 hours a day, 7 days a week from trained Maven and OnStar advisors.

The Maven team will collect insights and learnings from the beta for additional U.S. launches in the fall.

“Your car is one of the most expensive things you own. Sitting idle, it is a wasted asset,” said Julia Steyn, vice president, General Motors Urban Mobility and Maven. “It’s time to put your car to work. Maven’s peer-to-peer offering is a smart way for owners to offset their vehicle investment.”

“Maven is a platform designed for sharing and we’ve proven demand exists,” said Julia Steyn, vice president, General Motors Urban Mobility and Maven. “In this beta, we are excited to offer GM owners the opportunity to capitalize on this demand and earn income by listing their vehicles.”

BACKGROUND

Maven is an on-demand mobility sharing service available through an app. It offers Chevrolet, Buick, GMC and Cadillac vehicles loaded with technology to fit every need, from compacts, to electric vehicles to SUVs. Members are able to rent cars by the hour, the day, the week or the month. Maven members enjoy all the benefits of a car without the costs of ownership or membership fees.

Maven services are designed for many car-sharing communities and needs:

City station-based car sharing: Vehicles are available to rent for round trips by the hour, day or month.

Vehicles are available to rent for round trips by the hour, day or month. University campus sharing: Cars available on campus for students to rent.

Cars available on campus for students to rent. Maven Gig: For rideshare and delivery drives. Cars can be rented by the week.

For rideshare and delivery drives. Cars can be rented by the week. Peer-to-peer car sharing: For GM owners to list their cars on the Maven app and earn income by renting to members. Currently in beta in Chicago, Detroit and Ann Arbor.

*Automotive World is not responsible for the content of this news release.