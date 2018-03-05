Market entry: ViaVan launches app-based on-demand ridesharing service in AmsterdamMarket entry: ViaVan launches app-based on-demand ridesharing service in Amsterdam

ViaVan, the joint venture between Mercedes-Benz Vans and Via, is launching its service in Amsterdam. The Dutch capital is thus the first city in Europe where this cost-effective and sustainable alternative form of mobility is available with immediate effect. Thanks to innovative technology which enables journeys to be pooled, passengers with similar or the same destinations travel together without any lengthy detours and delays. In September of last year Mercedes-Benz Vans and Via, a start-up company based in New York, founded the joint venture ViaVan with the following aim: to bring ridesharing to Europe and to establish it here as a complement to existing mobility offers. Other cities are to follow suit, including Berlin and London, where the service will also be launched depending on final approvals.

Further information on this topic is available on the ViaVan website:www.ViaVan.com/amsterdamlaunch

*Automotive World is not responsible for the content of this news release.