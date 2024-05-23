Hankook sponsors Europe’s largest electric vehicle exhibition, Everything Electric Show

Products from EV-exclusive tyre brand ‘iON’ will be on display at Everything Electric Show (EES)

Premium tyre manufacturer Hankook will participate as an official sponsor and showcase its top-notch electric vehicle (EV) technology at the Everything Electric Show (EES), an exhibition in Harrogate UK from 24 to 26 May, and Farnborough UK, from 11 to 13 October.

Europe’s largest EV and renewable energy exhibition, Everything Electric Show, is hosted by the influential tech media outlet, Fully Charged. More than 150 companies in related industries are set to take part to share market trends and the latest technology in the global EV industry.

As an official sponsor, Hankook will run a stand and display banners to promote iON, the world’s first full line up of tyres developed exclusively for EVs. Hankook will engage in promotional activities for a full year – for example, posting iON-related content on EES’ official website and social media channels.

The Hankook stand will showcase various iON products sold on the European market. These include the high-performance iON evo; the iON i*cept winter tyre; the iON FlexClimate all-weather tyre; and the iON ST AS high-mileage model tailored for SUVs.

The iON brand is designed to provide the perfect EV driving experience by achieving an optimal balance of low noise, low rolling resistance, and improved mileage. Since its launch in 2021, the brand’s portfolio has steadily expanded, and iON tyres are now available in more than 190 tyre specifications, ranging from 16 inches to 22 inches, catering to a wide range of EV models.

Tests carried out by renowned automotive magazines attest to the exceptional technology of the iON brand. In April, the iON evo SUV earned the highest rating, “exemplary,” from Germany’s prestigious Auto Bild magazine. The previous year, the iON evo earned the highest rating in four categories: wet road braking, dry road braking, rolling resistance, and handling.

Hankook has made ceaseless efforts to lead the global EV tyre market, having secured proprietary technology even before the commercialisation of EVs. The company supplies OE (Original equipment) tyres for upmarket EVs such as Audi e-tron GT, BMW i4 and Porsche Taycan.

SOURCE: Hankook