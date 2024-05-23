Start of Production of the Audi Q8 e-tron edition Dakar at Audi Brussels

In honor of the Dakar Rally victory with the Audi RS Q e-tron, the start of production of the Audi Q8 e-tron edition Dakar1 takes place today

Today, the first Audi Q8 e-tron edition Dakar1 rolls off the production line in Brussels. Inspired by the world’s most important desert rally, this special edition embodies the spirit of innovation and adventure that defines the Dakar Rally.

The Audi Q8 e-tron edition Dakar1 is based on the Q8 advanced 55 e-tron quattro2, which has been produced in Brussels since the end of 2022. The first Audi Q8 e-tron edition Dakar1 will be delivered to a customer in Belgium. Further vehicles of the special model will find their way throughout Europe. “The Audi Q8 e-tron edition Dakar1 is an exclusive and coveted addition to the Audi e-tron family and we are proud to produce this vehicle in our carbon-neutral factory.” says Volker Germann, CEO at Audi Brussels.

The Q8 e-tron edition Dakar1 offers optimized off-road capability, as the ground clearance has been increased by 31 millimeters. Off-road-compatible General Grabber AT3 off-road tires also improve acceleration and braking performance on loose surfaces. For those who want to take additional equipment with them on their adventures, the standard roof basket is an enrichment.

The Q8 e-tron edition Dakar1 is available in the colors Siam Beige metallic, Mythos Black metallic and Magnetic Gray. In addition, the Q8 e-tron edition Dakar1 offers a unique wrap, limited to 99 units, which is inspired by the legendary RS Q e-tron. Each foiled model bears a frosted serial number on the D-pillar. The first vehicle to roll off the production line today is one of the limited edition of 99.

This vehicle will be on display up close in the Jubelpark at the 20km race in Brussels next Sunday, May 26.

Brussels is a role model for sustainable production

In 2018, Audi Brussels reached a significant milestone by becoming the first production site within the Audi Group that produces carbon-neutral.In addition, Audi Brussels is taking further decisive steps towards sustainability by implementing the cross-site Audi environmental program Mission:Zero. The environmental program focuses on four areas of action: Decarbonization, resource efficiency, biodiversity and sustainable water use.

One example of sustainable water use is the new Re-use Water project at the site. Since March 2024, Audi Brussels has been relying on a closed water cycle and treating the water required for production so that it can be reused at the site. This will reduce annual drinking water consumption by 80%, which corresponds to 100,000m³ of water. This multi-layered approach underlines Audi Brussels’ ongoing commitment to sustainability.

In this context, Audi Brussels now proudly presents the new Special Edition of the Q8 e-tron. As the first electric Audi with improved off-road driving characteristics, the Q8 e-tron edition Dakar1 is built at Audi Brussels’ CO 2 -neutral production site. This enables electric driving also for off-road enthusiasts.

SOURCE: Audi