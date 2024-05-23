NTN Corporation (hereafter, NTN) exhibits at “Automotive Engineering Exposition 2024 Yokohama” to be held from May 22 to 24 in PACIFICO Yokohama, Kanagawa, Japan

NTN Corporation (hereafter, NTN) exhibits at “Automotive Engineering Exposition 2024 Yokohama” to be held from May 22 to 24 in PACIFICO Yokohama, Kanagawa, Japan.

In the automotive market, the development and spread of electric vehicles (EV) and hybrid electric vehicles (HEV) have been accelerating. Reflecting these market trends, NTN will exhibit at the event under the theme of “‘Nameraka’ × ‘Solution’ —Contribute to creation of the future in human, automobile, and society—” with the three areas of the booth, “e-Axle”, “Driveline”, and “Control System” to propose NTN’s EV-related products that meet diversifying customer needs.

In the “e-Axle” Area, we will introduce products for e-Axle which is used as a driving source in EVs. In order to save electricity to extend the cruising range of EVs, e-Axle batteries are becoming more compact, lighter and more efficient, as well as having higher battery voltage. Therefore, bearings used in e-Axle must not only have high speed rotational performance and low torque, but also address electrical pitting which is caused by sparks due to current leakage from the motor that can melt the raceways and lead to spalling and other damage. In order to offer solutions that meet the needs of the customers, we have added new products to our line-up of e-Axle-related products, such as “Resin Mold Insulated Bearing”, which achieve excellent insulation performance thanks to the insulated resin layer, and large diameter deep groove ball bearings for coaxial e-Axle, which has high speed rotation supporting dmn value*1 of 1.5 million as a large-diameter size bearing.

*1 An indicator that expresses the rotational performance of bearings and is multiplied bearing pitch circle diameter (mm) by rotational speed (min-1)

In the “Driveline” Area, we will exhibit driveshafts that pursue transmission efficiency and hub bearings that pursue low friction. We will propose new driveshafts designed to meet the needs of EVs and exhibit the products which contribute higher efficiency in the driveline area of automobiles such as Compact Lightweight Rear Driveshaft “R Series” that realizes lightweight with dedicated design for rear and “Low Friction Hub Bearing” series that reduce rotational friction of tires during vehicles are driving.

In the “Control System” Area, NTN will introduce various products that contribute to electrification of applications such as auxiliaries and brakes. We will exhibit high functional products in the control system area of EV such as “Mechanical Clutch Unit (MCU) for Next-generation Steering” which contributes to safety in steering in automated driving and ball screw with high load capacity as a linear drive mechanism used in various control units of EVs.

NTN also exhibits at “Automotive Engineering Exposition Online Stage 1” held from May 15 to June 5 where we will introduce the same products exhibited at “Automotive Engineering Exposition 2024 Yokohama” with photos, panels and others.

Main exhibits

1. e-Axle Area

Exhibits

Products adapting to needs of e-Axle such as high speed rotation, creep-resistant, and electrical pitting-resistant, which are emerged accompanied by the trend of compactness, lightweight, and higher power output of e-Axle

High Speed Deep Groove Ball Bearing for EVs and HEVs

It achieves high speed rotational performance by minimizing distortion caused by centrifugal force through improvement of the retainer which enhances its strength by reviewing the materials and improving pockets where the retainer contacts with rolling elements.

It can be applied to both grease and oil lubrication. In the usage conditions of oil lubrication, it can be used for high speed rotation with dmn value of 2.2 million*2. In recent years, there has been an increasing trend for motors with oil lubrication which has excellent cooling effects in order to suppress motor heat generation. With this trend, NTN has received a large number of inquiries and orders of the products for oil lubrication use and been expanding mass-production.

*2 Depending on usage situation

2. Driveline Area

Exhibits

Driveshafts which pursue transmission efficiency in order to transmit torque from power source to tires without loss and hub bearings which pursue low friction

Compact Lightweight Rear Driveshaft “R Series”

This is a constant velocity joint (CVJ) for rear with the world’s best level of compactness and lightweight, with 30% reduction in weight and 3 to 5% size reduction in outer diameter of outer ring compared to the conventional product, achieving the world’s best level in compactness and lightweight as CVJs for front.

By optimizing design including operating angle and function required for rear, and adopting thinner hallow shaft and compact boots, it realizes compactness and lightweight while maintaining needed load capacity.

3. Control System Area

Exhibits

Clutch products that respond to electrification of automobiles including ball screws where significant growth in demand is expected particularly for applications such as brake

Ball screw

This product realizes high load capacity without changing the overall nut length and outer diameter by increasing the ball size. NTN strengthens our proposal for this product as a linear drive mechanism for use in various control units of EVs such as electromechanical brake system.

“Mechanical Clutch Unit (MCU) for Next-generation Steering”

This is a compact clutch product for steer-by-wire that combines electromagnetic clutch and roller clutch. It is used as a mechanical link backup mechanism for steer-by-wire, this system enables steering operations without electrical signals by instantly mechanically linking between tires and steering wheel in the event of an electric failure.

