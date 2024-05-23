Zest opens EV charging hub at Cambridgeshire business park

Zest, the UK’s fastest growing investor-operator of public access EV charging infrastructure, has opened an EV micro-hub at Apex Coffee House in Ely’s Lancaster Way Business Park

Zest has provided two fast-charging bays for visitors to the café to top up and two rapid bays for those needing a fast recharge. All are now available for use.

Owned and operated by Grovemere Property, Lancaster Way is home to more than 85 diverse businesses in a range of industrial and commercial properties. The Apex Coffee House serves the business park and is convenient for drivers along the nearby A10 to Cambridge.

It follows Zest’s ongoing strategy to rollout convenient charging infrastructure that synchronises with drivers’ everyday lives – wherever they usually park.

Robin Heap, CEO and Founder of Zest, said: “Apex Coffee House is an ideal business to host a micro-hub, as it already serves both the thriving Lancaster Way Business Park and passing traffic. Today, we are delivering on investments in commercial property, brands and local authorities to open more than 4,000 EV chargers and are on course to deliver 50,000 chargers by 2030.”

SOURCE: Zest