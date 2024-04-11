MAN significantly expands eTruck portfolio for IFAT fair

MAN eTruck portfolio increases to well over one million possible variants from the previous three fixed customer combinations

MAN Truck & Bus is significantly expanding the eTruck portfolio for its customers. The number of configurable eTruck variants has risen to over one million from the three customer combinations previously defined. The new chassis versions of the eTGX and eTGS can be highly customised with a variety of wheelbases, cab versions, engine performance classes, battery combinations, charging connection positions and numerous other industry-typical features. MAN is launching the new 4×2 and 6×2 chassis range in time for IFAT, the world’s leading trade fair for water, sewage, waste and raw materials management, which will take place in Munich from 13 to 17 May 2024. They are the ideal vehicle base for the wide variety of application requirements in municipal and utility management. Thanks to an expected predicted performance period of up to 1.6 million kilometres or up to 15 years, depending on the type of application, the batteries are also extremely durable and extremely suitable for use in municipalities.

“MAN has traditionally been very strong in the field of environmental technology vehicles. This expertise naturally also benefits our new electric trucks. With the new eTruck chassis, we are now increasingly moving into industry applications. This means that our pioneering electric range is in no way inferior to our previous diesel portfolio, even in specialised vehicle bodies,” says Stefan Schall, Head of Sales Truck, Van & Used at MAN Truck & Bus Deutschland GmbH.

With their three, four, five or six modularly combinable and variably positionable batteries, the 18 to 28 tonne MAN eTGX and MAN eTGS chassis with their optional 333, 449 or 544 electric hp offer exactly what the extensive range of body solutions needs: flexible free space for body components on the vehicle frame, a wide range of mechanical and electric drives for body functions in various performance classes, up to nine different wheelbases, six cab variants, steered and non-steered trailing axles, leaf air and full air suspension, driving programmes specially adapted to the respective application and numerous other industry-typical features.

Waste collection vehicles as rear or side loaders, roll-off and skip loaders, e.g. for building rubble skips, platform trucks, three-way tippers and crane tippers for transporting building materials, as well as snow clearing vehicles or aerial work platforms can be easily realised on the new MAN eTruck chassis, along with many other body solutions. And with long ranges, because even for the shortest wheelbase of 3.75 metres, five batteries with a usable capacity of up to 400 kWh are available. This corresponds to a range of up to 500 kilometres without intermediate charging. Typical daily mileages in municipal and waste disposal applications are therefore also possible with a smaller number of batteries. In return, the available payload increases by up to 2,400 kilograms.

Industry-specific: comprehensive eMobility advice from MAN

In line with the new eTruck range, MAN is presenting its 360-degree eMobility Consulting at the IFAT fair. The advice on switching to electromobility includes customer-specific analyses of vehicle deployment and charging infrastructure requirements. The charging stations themselves are also part of the offer through co-operations with charging infrastructure suppliers. In addition, service contracts and financing solutions tailored specifically to electromobility and the needs of the environmental technology sector as well as numerous digital services are available for the use of the new electric lions.

Industry expertise: MAN with an extensive portfolio at IFAT

In addition to a new MAN eTGS with roll-off tipper body, MAN will also be showcasing its vehicle expertise for a wide range of environmental technology bodies at IFAT with conventionally powered exhibits. A compact and manoeuvrable waste collector for city centres and pedestrian zones based on the MAN TGE van and an MAN TGM with winter service equipment represent the tonnage classes from 3.5 to 18 tonnes. MAN Individual will be presenting its range of industry-specific chassis and cab customisations at IFAT. As a premiere in the area of safety and assistance systems, MAN will be presenting the compatibility of emergency brake assistance function and snow plough mounting plate at the trade fair. This is made possible by a newly positioned radar sensor that is not covered by the plate mounted on the front of the vehicle. Other MAN vehicles with innovative body solutions can be seen at the stands of the body manufacturers and in the live demonstration “VAK Truck in Action” at the exhibition centre.

SOURCE: MAN Truck & Bus