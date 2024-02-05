Mahindra showcases mobility innovations at Bharat Mobility Global Expo 2024: Championing “Make in India, Made for the World”

Mahindra & Mahindra Ltd. (M&M Ltd.), one of India’s leading automotive companies, proudly presents its portfolio at the Bharat Mobility Global Expo 2024, a testimony to the "Make in India for the World" ethos

Mahindra & Mahindra Ltd. (M&M Ltd.), one of India’s leading automotive companies, proudly presents its portfolio at the Bharat Mobility Global Expo 2024, a testimony to the “Make in India for the World” ethos. With an array of globally acclaimed vehicles, Mahindra exemplifies India’s burgeoning role in the global automotive landscape. This participation echoes the company’s dedication to delivering world-class mobility solutions, contributing to the vision of an ‘Aatmanirbhar Bharat’, and solidifying India’s position as a cradle of innovative mobility solutions.

Mahindra’s showcase affirms the company’s commitment to upholding global standards of excellence, highlighting India’s increasing prominence as a hub for automotive innovation.

Rajesh Jejurikar, Executive Director & CEO – Auto & Farm Sectors, Mahindra & Mahindra Ltd., said, “Mahindra takes pride in being a truly Indian brand, embodying the ‘Make in India’ spirit since inception. The Bharat Mobility Global Expo provides us with the opportunity to demonstrate our dedication to innovative and sustainable mobility, emphasising our commitment to crafting globally competitive solutions in India. Our line-up, from advanced SUVs to pioneering electric three-wheelers, is a showcase of our commitment to the present and the future. As we showcase our offerings that are crafted in India for the global stage, we reinforce our belief that the future of mobility is being shaped right here in India, with innovation at its core.”

Veejay Nakra, President – Automotive Sector, Mahindra & Mahindra Ltd., “At the Bharat Mobility Global Expo, Mahindra is excited to showcase its leap towards an electrified future with the Born Electric BE.RALL-E, Electric XUV400, and the electric 3W Treo. The Born Electric BE.RALL-E, with its disruptive design and pulsating performance, showcases what’s next for eSUVs. The XUV400 and Treo, alongside our dynamic SUV lineup, including the XUV700, Thar, and Scorpio-N, highlight our pursuit for excellence. With these offerings, Mahindra reaffirms its position as a leader in the automotive sector, constantly pushing the boundaries of what’s possible and driving towards a sustainable, electrified future.”

Mahindra’s showcase of sophisticated technology and modern mobility: Explore the impossible

XUV700: The XUV700 is a testament to Mahindra’s commitment to technological innovation and sophisticated design. It is the first Mahindra SUV to feature the new Twin Peaks logo, representing a dynamic new phase for the brand. The new 2024 XUV700 elevates sophistication and innovation with the new Napoli Black colour, captain seats, ventilated seats and the advanced Adrenox suite with 83 connected car features, enhancing overall driving and ownership experience.

Scorpio-N: The Scorpio has been a major success story for Mahindra, with over 9.5 Lakh vehicles sold since its launch, making it one of the biggest success stories in the Indian automotive industry. The All-New Scorpio-N is known for its thrilling performance, unmissable presence, premium crafted interiors, sophisticated ride and handling, ‘Go Anywhere’ capability that bristles with technology. Also, the Scorpio-N became the first body-on-frame SUV to secure a 5-star rating in the Global New Car Assessment Programme’s (GNCAP) in December 2022.

All-New Thar: The All-New Thar, launched in 2020 is a cultural icon that has captured the hearts of over 140,000 enthusiasts and urban lifestyle seekers. The Thar offers a highly unique driving and ownership experience with its classic silhouette, iconic design, performance, everyday comfort and convenience, technology and safety exemplifying the promise of ‘Explore the Impossible.’

XUV400 EL Pro: As Mahindra’s first C-Segment all-electric SUV, the XUV400 marks a significant step towards sustainable mobility. This e-SUV stands in a league of its own in performance, offering fastest acceleration in the segment, going 0-100 km/h in just 8.3 seconds. It also offers best-in-class cabin space owing to the longest wheelbase in the segment, maximising comfort for all the passengers. With the recently launched EL Pro, XUV400 now sports all-new interiors that are modern, premium, and high on contemporary tech features.

Supro Profit Truck Excel: Tailored for prosperity, the Supro Profit Truck Excel offers unmatched payload capacity and versatility. Available in Diesel and CNG variants, it stands as a testament to Mahindra’s promise of providing efficient, robust, and value-driven solutions, reshaping the less than 2-tonne segment and positively impacting our customers and communities.

Electrifying Last Mile Mobility:

Treo Plus: While the Treo Auto is the segment leader, as a customer-centric organisation, MLMML launched the Treo Plus to help customers with their specific requirements. Within a month of its launch, the Treo Plus is now the No.1 electric 3-wheeler in the L5M category. One of the reasons for its resounding success is its 10.24 kWh Li-ion battery capacity, offering a 150 km real-world driving range on a single charge. The ARAI-certified range of the Treo Plus is 167 km. The extended range empowers drivers to cover longer distances with ease, promoting convenience and increasing their income.

Zor Grand: The Zor Grand was launched to cater to the goods transportation category and promises a range above 90km/charge. It has the best-in-industry power of 12 kW and a torque of 50 Nm that ensures superlative performance, more trips, and additional earnings to the customers. The technologically advanced Zor Grand comes with the NEMO connected vehicle platform for fleet management & better operational efficiency, as well as an all-digital instrument cluster that shows State of Charge (SoC), range, speedometer, battery health indicator and the tell-tale lights. The Zor Grand is the No.1 electric 3-wheeler in the L5N category.

Exploring the Future:

BE-Rall-E: The BE.RALL-E is a radical electric SUV from Mahindra which is a testament to the disruptive design, pulsating performance and futuristic technology of Mahindra’s next generation of SUVs. Built on the cutting-edge INGLO platform, the BE.RALL-E broadens Mahindra eSUVs’ core philosophy of ‘Infinite Possibilities’. It enhances the appeal of the BE.05 with purposeful, rugged enhancements that will enable consumers to take a leap into a world of infinite possibilities. First showcased in 2023, the BE.RALL-E makes its first public appearance giving a sneak peek into Mahindra’s electrifying future.

Prototype: Flex Fuel Vehicle technology: Mahindra’s Flex Fuel Vehicle (FFV) technology at the Bharat Mobility Show, reinforces the company’s commitment to environmental stewardship and support for the ‘Atmanirbhar Bharat’ initiative. This pioneering technology, designed for higher ethanol content fuels, is a boon for Indian agriculture, as it leverages ethanol derived from domestic green produce, thereby benefitting local farmers and reducing reliance on imported fuels.

Mahindra’s FFV engines are engineered to operate efficiently on a wide range of ethanol-blended fuels, from 20% to 85% (E20 to E85). The integration of engine hardware modifications and software optimisation ensures that these vehicles can harness the higher-octane rating of ethanol, delivering a flawless driving performance. Additionally, the unique Engine and Fuel Management System offers consumers the flexibility to select their desired ethanol blend, optimizing running costs and fuel efficiency. The incorporation of Innovative Cold-Start Assist Technology ensures reliable performance in all weather conditions, making Mahindra’s FFV offerings a perfect blend of technology, efficiency, and adaptability.

Mahindra’s showcase at the Bharat Mobility Global Expo 2024 is not just a display of its product prowess but a celebration of its journey with the nation and its customers. It is a reaffirmation of Mahindra’s role in crafting the New India narrative, deeply connected with its roots and ambitiously looking towards the future.

SOURCE: Mahindra