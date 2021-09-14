Mack Trucks puts a premium on maximum uptime

Mack Trucks announced today the new Mack® Premium Service Agreement, a comprehensive maintenance program that simplifies maintenance management and helps increase uptime, optimize vehicle safety and performance and improve cost of ownership for Mack Anthem®, Mack Pinnacle™, Mack Granite®, Mack TerraPro® and Mack LR customers

Mack Trucks announced today the new Mack® Premium Service Agreement, a comprehensive maintenance program that simplifies maintenance management and helps increase uptime, optimize vehicle safety and performance and improve cost of ownership for Mack Anthem®, Mack Pinnacle™, Mack Granite®, Mack TerraPro® and Mack LR customers.

Mack made the announcement during the Technology & Maintenance Council (TMC) annual meeting Sept. 12-16, 2021 at the Huntington Convention Center, Cleveland, Ohio.

The optional Mack Premium Service Agreement may be added to new truck purchases or added to trucks in service, prior to their first service interval. The service agreement replaces Mack’s existing maintenance plans and streamlines maintenance management with a single solution that takes the burden of routine maintenance and preventative maintenance off the truck owner and transfers it to the Mack dealer network. Customers can tailor the plans to the length of their ownership cycle and to the expected operating duty conditions of the truck – normal duty or heavy duty – optimizing maintenance intervals based on duty cycle.

Flexible payment options allow customers to pay on a recurring monthly basis or up front at the time of their truck purchase, billed directly or through their dealer. Offered through Mack Financial Services (MFS), bundling of the Mack Premium Service Agreement with their truck payment gives customers the opportunity to pay for the contract interest-free and over time. Partnering with MFS also gives customers a dedicated financial services partner to provide support throughout the life of the vehicle and service agreement.

“With easy payment solutions through Mack Financial Services, simplified invoicing and the support of Mack’s entire North American dealer network to help promote maximum uptime and vehicle performance, customers can lean on Mack for vehicle maintenance while they focus on their core business operations,” said Lee Brodeur, Mack Trucks vice president of lease operations and contract services. “Customers and dealers also benefit from full insight into service costs covered under the scope of the service agreement.”

The Mack Premium Service Agreement includes a range of services to promote proper vehicle maintenance and peak performance, including:

All aftertreatment maintenance and Diesel Particulate Filter (DPF) cleaning;

All scheduled transmission and scheduled axle maintenance;

All scheduled engine maintenance and valve adjustments;

All scheduled chassis maintenance;

Alternator coverage; and

Regular 74-point inspection and oil analysis.

Customers may also add optional services to further customize their plan to fit the specific needs of their operations and duty cycles.

“Through a dynamic maintenance schedule approach, the Mack Premium Service agreement brings an unprecedented level of service customization to keep Mack customers moving safely and efficiently, while improving the total cost of ownership through improved uptime,” said Greg Smith, Mack Trucks director of fleet support.

Working through Mack’s dealer network in the U.S. and Canada means all repairs and service, including advanced diagnostics and warranty work, can be done at one location by certified Mack technicians, helping get trucks back in operation faster.

The Mack Premium Service Agreement complements Mack’s comprehensive suite of uptime services and best-in-class uptime support.

Mack GuardDog® Connect is standard on all Mack Class 8 models powered by Mack MP® engines. Mack’s integrated telematics solution monitors critical fault codes, and when it detects an event, proactively contacts our 24/7 Mack OneCall™ agents. Through Mack GuardDog Connect, several service alerts can be resolved using Mack Over The Air (OTA), which allows customers to make unlimited driver-activated software and parameter updates, improving uptime and simplifying the update process.

SOURCE: Mack Trucks