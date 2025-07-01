Iveco at the Tour d’Europe: over 5,000 km covered with a BioLNG-powered truck, reinforcing the path to sustainable mobility

Iveco proudly announces the successful completion of its route in the Tour d’Europe, a milestone journey covering approximately 5,000 kilometers with a heavy-duty truck fueled with bioLNG

Iveco proudly announces the successful completion of its route in the Tour d’Europe, a milestone journey covering approximately 5,000 kilometers with a heavy-duty truck fueled with bioLNG. This initiative once again highlights the critical role of biomethane as a key enabler in the transition towards sustainable and low-emission transport across Europe.

The Iveco S-Way LNG departed from Turin, stopped in Aprilia at the Vulcan station on June 6 and embarked on a northbound route that strategically included key refueling stops integrated with dedicated events. These stops brought together gas providers, customers, and dealers, fostering direct dialogue and collaboration within the biomethane valuechain.

The first significant stop was at Wipptal Biogas in Sterzing, a leading producer of high-quality biomethane derived from locally sourced organic waste, including animal manure and agricultural residues. This facility translates the principles of a regional circular economy, where waste materials are transformed into clean, renewable energy, reducing greenhouse gas emissions by up to 121%. Wipptal Biogas not only supports local farmers and businesses but also plays a vital role in protecting the Alpine environment by closing resource loops and minimizing environmental impact. This stop highlighted the crucial link between sustainable biomethane production and the broader goal of achieving carbon neutrality through localized, circular solutions.

Continuing its journey through Germany, the vehicle refueled at the ENILIVE station in Eching and then at the Shell station in Mittenwalde (near Berlin), and later at Vigo’s facility in Leverkusen. Each stop serving as a platform to engage stakeholders and showcase the practical viability of biomethane fuel in real operational conditions.

In France, the Tour made a stop at the Primagaz LNG station in Lille-Fretin, as well as in Eppeville (Somme), where the Vermandois biogas plant is located – one of ENGIE’s anaerobic digestion sites -supporting bio-CNG mobility by injecting its production into the grid. It then headed to the E. Leclerc station at Bosgouet, the group’s first station to distribute HVO for heavy goods vehicles.

The penultimate leg of the tour brought the truck to Heverlee, Belgium, with Drivesystem, before reaching its destination in Brussels for the Tour d’Europe closing event, gathering representatives from the industry, Members of the European Institutions to communicate the urgency of embracing technological neutrality as a fundamental principle to successfully drive the decarbonization of the transport sector. The event highlighted how a coordinated, cross-sector partnership – from fuel suppliers to vehicle manufacturers – is essential to demonstrate the concrete availability of effective solutions, ready to be scaled up to immediately contribute to the sector decarbonization.

Throughout the entire 5,000 km journey, the truck was powered with BioLNG, with GHG savings certified by the Bosch ‘digital fuel twin’ (DFT), that verified the use of renewable fuels and the resulting reductions in CO 2 emissions. This digital solution provided precise, real-time monitoring, ensuring full transparency and data-driven insights on the environmental benefits of biomethane in heavy-duty transport.

“Technological neutrality is essential to foster innovation and accelerate the transition to sustainable mobility. It means not favoring a single technology, but allowing the best solutions to emerge based on real-world performance and environmental impact. For this approach to succeed, it must be supported by clear and consistent EU policies that create a level playing field and incentivize investments in diverse low-emission technologies, including biodiesel and biomethane. The Tour d’Europe has clearly demonstrated the efficiency and sustainability of biofuels in heavy transport. At Iveco, we believe that flexible pathways toward decarbonization are key.” commented Simone Curti, Head of EMEA Commercial Operations, Iveco.

Biomethane is a ready-to-go solution, especially for long-haul missions where range and refueling times are two key advantages. It does not require specific engines or adaptations of existing ones, so it can be used without any modifications to entire Iveco gas range, from light vans to medium and heavy vehicles.

Iveco reiterates its commitment to promoting innovative and sustainable solutions that support Europe’s ambitious climate goals. The Tour d’Europe has demonstrated that biomethane, backed by a strong network of partners and technological innovation, represents a viable and immediate step towards a carbon-neutral future in freight transport.

* Greenhouse Gas

SOURCE: Iveco