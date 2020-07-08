Mack Trucks: Extending GuardDog® Connect uptime bundle at no cost to owners

Mack Trucks today announced the extension of its Mack® GuardDog® Connect uptime service and support bundle at no cost through the end of the year or a minimum of three months, whichever is longer, for customers with packages expiring May 1, 2020 to Dec. 31, 2020.

“Mack Trucks knows how difficult times are during the global coronavirus pandemic, and we wanted to provide our customers additional support,” said David Pardue, Mack Trucks vice president of connected vehicle and uptime services. “We hope that extending our uptime service bundle for no charge to the customer will help them continue to more easily receive access to our best-in-class support.”

Included in the bundle is Mack GuardDog Connect, Mack’s fully integrated telematics solution. Customers also have access to Mack OneCall, Mack’s 24/7 customer support and Mack ASIST, Mack’s web-based service management program. Mack Over The Air remote software updates are included, as well.

Mack OneCall agents at the Mack Uptime Center offer support to customers experiencing planned and unplanned service events, including scheduling service and repairs. Agents also respond to events that are proactively identified through GuardDog Connect, standard on all Mack models equipped with Mack engines.

GuardDog Connect also enables Mack Over The Air, offering remote software updates for powertrain components and vehicle parameters for Mack trucks equipped with 2017 or newer Mack engines. Updates are scheduled for when it works best for the customer. In February, Mack announced driver-activated updates, enabling customers to initiate onboard updates through the vehicle instrument cluster whenever and wherever it’s most convenient for them. This feature will be available in the fourth quarter of 2020.

SOURCE: Mack Trucks