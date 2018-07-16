Luxoft commits software developers in Berlin to MBition GmbH to help drive innovation in Daimler AG Cars

Luxoft Holding, Inc (NYSE:LXFT), a global IT service provider, today announced it has partnered with MBItion GmbH, a wholly owned subsidiary of Daimler AG, a leading automotive manufacturer, to open a research and development center in Berlin to spur innovation and deliver software services for future Daimler AG vehicles.

“Berlin is at the forefront of innovation in the automotive sector,” said Alwin Bakkenes, Managing Director of Luxoft Automotive. “This partnership presents an opportunity for progressive, forward thinking software developers to join the mobility revolution and shape how the next generation of drivers interact with cars. This is an exciting time to work in Berlin and we look forward to working closely with Daimler to co-create the smart technologies of tomorrow.”

The new center is based in Berlin’s co-working office, Mindspace, and focuses on mobility services and digital vehicle software. Developers are shaping how drivers and passengers interact with the autonomous cars of the future.

At the new hub in Berlin, Luxoft has committed more than 100 engineering, software, hardware and design specialists working to help develop state-of-the-art software for next generation vehicles.

Information for Candidates

The new research and development center is still looking for QA Automation Engineers with expertise in Python; Manual QA Engineers, with DevOps principles knowledge; Software Developers with Linux Embedded Expertise, C++, Qt and Tools and Automation Engineer, with Jenkins, Git and Unix systems knowledge. Employees can expect an attractive social package and options for relocation. There is more information for candidates here.

Luxoft (NYSE:LXFT) is a global IT service provider of innovative technology solutions that delivers measurable business outcomes to multinational companies. Its offerings encompass strategic consulting, custom software development services, and digital solution engineering. Luxoft enables companies to compete by leveraging its multi-industry expertise in the financial services, automotive, communications, and healthcare & life sciences sectors. Its managed delivery model is underpinned by a highly-educated workforce, allowing the Company to continuously innovate upwards on the technology stack to meet evolving digital challenges.

Luxoft has more than 12,900 staff across 42 cities in 21 countries within five continents, with its operating headquarters office in Zug, Switzerland. For more information, please visit www.luxoft.com.

