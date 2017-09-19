Locally assembled Mitsubishi Outlander makes Malaysia debut

Mitsubishi Motors Malaysia has begun local assembly of the Mitsubishi Outlander SUV with a high-profile rollout ceremony at the Tan Chong Motor Assemblies (TCMA) plant in Segambut, Kuala Lumpur.

The introduction of local assembly for the Outlander more than doubles Mitsubishi Motor’s production in Malaysia to nearly 6,000 units per year, allowing the company to accelerate the delivery of its dependable 4WD vehicles to Malaysian consumers.

Commenting on the launch, Mr. Tomoyuki Shinnishi, Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of MMM, said:

“Today is a very proud day for Mitsubishi in Malaysia, as we get to celebrate our second locally-assembled vehicle here. The locally-assembled ASX has been successful for us, and we hope that the Outlander will be well-received by the market too,”

“The Outlander SUV boasts outstanding safety and space for the family, and the move to locally assemble a new 2.0L variant makes the SUV even more affordable for Malaysians. We assure that there’s no difference in quality between locally-assembled and imported units,” he added.

With a strong line-up consisting of the Triton pickup and ASX compact SUV, the addition of the Outlander for local assembly in Malaysia allows Mitsubishi Motors to continue expanding its position in ASEAN’s rapidly growing market for reliable and off-road capable vehicles.

http://www.acnnewswire.com/topimg/Low_Mitsubishi91917Outlander.jpg

*Automotive World is not responsible for the content of this news release.