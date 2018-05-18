Linamar Corporation announces election of directors

Linamar Corporation today announced that the nominees listed in the management proxy circular for the 2018 Annual Meeting of Shareholders were elected as directors of Linamar Corporation. Detailed results of the vote for the election of directors held at the Annual Meeting on Thursday May 17, 2018 in Guelph are set out below.

Nominees Votes For % For Votes Withheld % Withheld FRANK HASENFRATZ 47,400,814 91.97% 4,139,643 8.03% LINDA HASENFRATZ 47,755,507 92.66% 3,784,950 7.34% MARK STODDART 47,791,636 92.73% 3,748,821 7.27% TERRY REIDEL 32,845,707 63.73% 18,694,750 36.27% WILLIAM HARRISON 46,639,757 90.49% 4,900,700 9.51% DENNIS GRIMM 47,715,473 92.58% 3,824,984 7.42%

