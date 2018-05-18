Linamar Corporation announces election of directors

Linamar Corporation today announced that the nominees listed in the management proxy circular for the 2018 Annual Meeting of Shareholders were elected as directors of Linamar Corporation. Detailed results of the vote for the election of directors held at the Annual Meeting on Thursday May 17, 2018 in Guelph are set out below.
|Nominees
|Votes For
|% For
|Votes Withheld
|% Withheld
|FRANK HASENFRATZ
|47,400,814
|91.97%
|4,139,643
|8.03%
|LINDA HASENFRATZ
|47,755,507
|92.66%
|3,784,950
|7.34%
|MARK STODDART
|47,791,636
|92.73%
|3,748,821
|7.27%
|TERRY REIDEL
|32,845,707
|63.73%
|18,694,750
|36.27%
|WILLIAM HARRISON
|46,639,757
|90.49%
|4,900,700
|9.51%
|DENNIS GRIMM
|47,715,473
|92.58%
|3,824,984
|7.42%