LEVC unveils world’s first electric campervan

LEVC reveals first impressions of its new leisure vehicle, the new e-Camper. The world’s first electric campervan, e-Camper is optimised to offer both zero-emission capability with zero range anxiety – making it the perfect way to explore the great outdoors with the benefit of low environmental impact.

Joerg Hofmann, LEVC CEO, commented:

“The campervan market is growing rapidly and, despite these vehicles being used for coastal and countryside adventures which often include national parks and protected areas, they are still powered by petrol or diesel engines. This is a major conflict; we can see a shift in consumer attitudes, with demand for greener mobility solutions to help to protect and improve air quality. Our new electric, zero-emissions capable e-Camper offers the perfect solution and is well-equipped with high quality features that can be tailored to meet a range of customer requirements.”

e-Camper offers both flexibility and freedom and also meets the growing demand for independent, self-contained holidays, a trend accelerated by both the Covid pandemic and the search for more sustainable travel. LEVC sees huge potential across the UK and Europe and, in partnership with Wellhouse Leisure*, first deliveries of e-Camper, with an indicative list price (excl VAT) of £62,250 / €73,000, will take place in Q4 2021. Prospective customers can register their interest at levc.com/ecamper

Based on VN5, LEVC’s new electric van, e-Camper has the same pure EV range of over 60 miles** (98 km) with a total flexible range of 304 miles (489 km) and is designed for those who want to both protect and enjoy the outdoor environment.Its zero emissions capability delivers a low carbon footprint and its innovative range extender technology allows owners to travel off the beaten track, where there is no or limited charging infrastructure, with complete peace of mind. At the same time, owners can operate in zero emissions mode, ideal for the campsite and also even powering the integrated electric kitchenette without the need for fossil fuels.

Flexibility and space are key attributes. The new LEVC e-Camper includes sleeping accommodation for four, an integrated electric kitchenette, pop-up roof (incorporating sleeping for two) and a central folding table. In addition, the campervan includes a second-row bench seat, which folds into the second double bed.

With a class-leading tight turning circle, e-Camper is also easy to manoeuvre in any environment. When owners set up camp, they can swivel the first-row seats through 180 degrees and slide the second row back, creating enough room to dine and socialise around the deployable table. The pop-up roof creates standing room space for both the living and cooking areas and a single large sliding door makes entry to and exit from the living area easy.

For outdoor leisure activities such as mountain biking and surfing, e-Camper will support a range of proprietary racks. The innovative e-Camper also boasts distinctive exterior design with styling cues inspired by LEVC’s TX electric taxi, a wide choice of paint colours, with coloured bumpers and alloy wheels, to stand out from the conventional campervan crowd.

* Wellhouse leisure is a UK based award-winning campervan converter, for more info visit: https://wellhouseleisure.com

** Pure EV (electric-only) range 60.9 miles.Pure EV range City 75.8 miles in accordance with EAER Worldwide Harmonised Light Vehicle Test Procedure (WLTP) figures (October 2020).

SOURCE: LEVC