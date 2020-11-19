LEVC adds three Netherlands sites to expanding European dealer network

LEVC (London Electric Vehicle Company) continues to expand in Europe with the appointment of three new dealer sites in the Netherlands. This follows the appointment last month of Stern Lijnden dealer in Amsterdam.
Mobility Centre, which has three locations around Rotterdam, joins the dealer network to further LEVC’s reach in the region. Each Centre will provide customers in the Rotterdam area full sales and after sales support for LEVC’s TX taxi and TX Shuttle and, from Spring 2021, the brand’s new electric van, VN5.
Joerg Hofmann, LEVC CEO, commented: “Expanding our operations in the Netherlands is part of our European growth plan and Mobility Centre will play a key role in sharing our vision to grow our e-mobility footprint in the region. The Netherlands is progressive and highly advanced in its EV infrastructure development and LEVC’s products, both in the taxi and the commercial vehicle markets, will cater for the growing demands for greener transport solutions.”
The TX and TX Shuttle models will have high appeal thanks to low CO2 emissions of 19g/km. Car tax in the Netherlands – or Belasting van Personenautos en Motorrijwielen (BPM) – is calculated on CO2 rates, meaning that the TX can operate with an annual BPM as little as €456, a fraction of the cost compared to other popular taxi models.
Bert van Es, Managing Director at Mobility Centre Rotterdam, said: “For us at Mobility Centre, LEVC is a great addition to our product portfolio and offers effective mobility with its TX model. Furthermore, with the launch of the VN5 we will be able to offer a light commercial vehicle equipped to handle the needs of van customers while reducing vehicle emissions.”
LEVC, based in Coventry, UK has been manufacturing the official London black cab for more than 100 years and reinvented the iconic taxi as an electric zero emissions capable TX in 2018.Since launch, more than 4,500 units have sold worldwide and its green credentials have prevented more than 36,000 tonnes of CO2 from entering the atmosphere and saved 21 million litres of fuel from use.
TX shuttle shares the same DNA as the TX electric taxi and is powered by the same eCity technology, a zero emissions capable taxi with a flexible range of over 316 miles (510 km) and a pure EV range of 63 miles (101 km). All TX Shuttles are purpose-built to keep all occupants safe and protected. Features include up to six passenger seats, wheelchair accessibility, a secure partition screen that separates the driver and passenger compartment, contactless payment in the rear, easy to clean surfaces and an intercom system that allows driver and passenger to always communicate clearly.
LEVC’s new electric van, VN5, is already on sale in the UK and will be launched in Europe from Spring 2021. Operating in the one-tonne sector, VN5 shares the same bold, distinctive design and lightweight aluminium construction as TX, as well as its innovative eCity electric technology. VN5 can achieve a pure EV range of over 60 miles (98 km) and a total flexible range of over 300 miles (489 km) and, with up to 5.5m capacity, VN5 cargo capacity easily accommodates two Euro sized pallets with a gross payload of 830kg.
LEVC’s global network will cover 21 markets by the end of 2021 and across Continental Europe, more than 30 sales and service partners will be in place by the end of this year.
SOURCE: LEVC