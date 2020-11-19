LEVC adds three Netherlands sites to expanding European dealer network

LEVC, based in Coventry, UK has been manufacturing the official London black cab for more than 100 years and reinvented the iconic taxi as an electric zero emissions capable TX in 2018.Since launch, more than 4,500 units have sold worldwide and its green credentials have prevented more than 36,000 tonnes of CO2 from entering the atmosphere and saved 21 million litres of fuel from use.

TX shuttle shares the same DNA as the TX electric taxi and is powered by the same eCity technology, a zero emissions capable taxi with a flexible range of over 316 miles (510 km) and a pure EV range of 63 miles (101 km). All TX Shuttles are purpose-built to keep all occupants safe and protected. Features include up to six passenger seats, wheelchair accessibility, a secure partition screen that separates the driver and passenger compartment, contactless payment in the rear, easy to clean surfaces and an intercom system that allows driver and passenger to always communicate clearly.

LEVC’s new electric van, VN5, is already on sale in the UK and will be launched in Europe from Spring 2021. Operating in the one-tonne sector, VN5 shares the same bold, distinctive design and lightweight aluminium construction as TX, as well as its innovative eCity electric technology. VN5 can achieve a pure EV range of over 60 miles (98 km) and a total flexible range of over 300 miles (489 km) and, with up to 5.5m capacity, VN5 cargo capacity easily accommodates two Euro sized pallets with a gross payload of 830kg.

LEVC’s global network will cover 21 markets by the end of 2021 and across Continental Europe, more than 30 sales and service partners will be in place by the end of this year.

SOURCE: LEVC