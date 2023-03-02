Leasys and Free2move Lease consolidation: New top leadership announced

Philippe de Rovira, Stellantis Chief Affiliates Officer, and Stéphane Priami, Crédit Agricole S.A Deputy General Manager in charge of Specialised Financial Services and CEO of Crédit Agricole Consumer Finance, have announced the Top Leadership for the NewCo to be created by the upcoming consolidation of the two leasing companies’ business

Following the binding agreements signed in the first semester 2022, Leasys and Free2move Lease will consolidate their activities to create a new mobility company specialized in multi-brand operational leasing, in which Stellantis and Crédit Agricole Consumer Finance will each have 50% shareholding rights.

The new corporate organization was announced by Philippe de Rovira, Stellantis Chief Affiliates Officer, and Stéphane Priami, Crédit Agricole S.A. Deputy General Manager in charge of Specialised Financial Services and CEO of Crédit Agricole Consumer Finance.

Effective on the closing date planned for first half 2023, Richard Bouligny will be the new Chairman. The NewCo will be led by Rolando D’Arco, as CEO, to whom Arnaud de Lamothe, Commercial Deputy CEO and Antoine Delautre Finance Deputy CEO, will report.

The new mobility player, starting with managed fleet of approximately 828,000 vehicles, will be operational in 11 countries and work with all Stellantis brands as well as with a multi-brand approach.

The mission of the new company is becoming a European leader for mobility services, with a fleet target of one million vehicles by 2026.

The closing of the transaction is subject to customary closing conditions, including regulatory approvals.

Richard Bouligny (Chairman of the NewCo and Deputy CEO – Head of Automotive and Mobility of Crédit Agricole Consumer Finance)

A graduate of Paris School of Business (Master in Finance), he entered the RCI Bank and Services group in 1990. In 2006, he is appointed Managing Director of DIAC Location-Overlease (rental and car fleet management company). In 2009, he became Managing Director of RCI Bank and Services in Italy, and then became, in 2013, Managing Director of DIAC (RCI France). In 2015, he was appointed Chief Executive Officer of RRG (Renault Retail Group), Renault’s automobile distribution subsidiary in Europe. In 2018, he took over the position of Commercial Director of the Renault Group in Europe. Richard Bouligny joined Crédit Agricole Consumer Finance in April 2020. He is Group Deputy CEO – Automotive and Mobility of Crédit Agricole Consumer Finance.

Rolando D’Arco (CEO of the NewCo)

Since December 2021 Rolando is the CEO of Leasys SpA. He holds a degree in Economics and Business from L.U.I.S.S. University in Rome and attended an MBA program at STOA.

After an initial experience in Nissan Finanziaria Italia, he joined the Fiat Chrysler Automobiles Group in 1998, where he has held positions of increasing responsibility in Italy and abroad in the field of Financial and Mobility Services.

From 2003 to 2008, he was first Head of Marketing & Sales and then General Manager of Savarent SpA, a Group company operating in the long-term rental sector. Subsequently, he moved to Portugal where he was Country Manager and CEO of FGA Capital Portugal until 2011, when he returned to Italy to become Sales and Marketing Director of Leasys SpA.

Between 2015 and July 2020 he worked in France as Country Manager and Managing Director of FCA Capital France. In July 2020 he takes on the role of Head of European Markets and Business Development of FCA Bank.

Arnaud de Lamothe (Commercial Deputy CEO)

Arnaud de Lamothe is currently leading Free2move Lease. He is a graduate of Université Paris II Panthéon Assas in business and tax law, and hold a MBA at Institut Supérieur du Management.

He joined Groupe PSA, after an initial experience in Renault, held various roles of increasing responsibility starting from 1995 as Business Leader within the commercial department for Citroën and then moving to the Citroën Partner Division as Head of B2B sales in 1998.

In 2000, he was appointed Deputy Regional Director for Citroën France and in 2001 General Director for Citroën Croatia. In 2004, he joined the Citroën Europe Commercial division as responsible for Benelux and Portugal. Since 2005, he covered a position in Citroën as General Director for Netherland, and Business Director within the B2b structure of Crédipar and Citroën in charge of sales and financing.

He was appointed Deputy General Director for Citroën China in 2011 and at the end of the year Marketing and Communication Director for Citroën. From 2014 he was responsible as Director for the European Citroën and DS Trade and in 2017 he joined Bank PSA Finance as Deputy General Manager.

Antoine Delautre (Finance Deputy CEO)

Antoine Delautre started his career in 1998 at Crédit Agricole CIB, in the credit risk, project finance and coverage departments in Asia.

From 2003 to 2019, he held various positions within the Renault Group. Therefore, after joining RCI Banque’s performance control department, he was appointed CFO of RCI Financial Services Korea in 2005. In 2008, he became CFO of RCI Banque’s Italian branch. In 2013, he joined Renault’s group performance and control as Project Director, and was appointed in 2014 Chief of Staff to Renault Group CFO & EVP. In 2016, he joined Renault Retail Group as Group CFO. From 2018 to 2019, he was VP, Accounting and Performance Control of RCI Banque.

He then became Cross-Functional Risk Director at Crédit Mutuel Arkéa, before joining Carrefour Banque in 2020, as Deputy CEO and Group CFO.

Antoine Delautre holds an MBA from ESSEC Business School.

SOURCE: Stellantis