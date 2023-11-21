Lamborghini: Beyond design, mastering the air

A video insight into the dynamic relationship of design and aerodynamics, at the heart of Lamborghini DNA

Sant’Agata Bolognese, 21 November 2023 – Lamborghini design is extraordinary and inimitable, with today’s models born from more than six decades of inspirational and future-proof originality. But as grounded within Lamborghini heritage and its brand DNA is performance, with aerodynamics a central and ongoing innovation within Lamborghini’s design studio and R&D teams.

The video “Beyond design, mastering the air” celebrates the mutual relationship between Lamborghini design and aerodynamics, explained by Design Director Mitja Borkert and Ugo Riccio, Coordinator of Aerodynamics, Aero Acoustics and Vehicle Thermal Management. They ponder the relentless inspiration and drive, both personal and embedded within Lamborghini company DNA, that combines art and science to create masterpieces such as the new Lamborghini Revuelto[1].

“My inspiration for car design comes from so many sources,” says Mitja Borkert. “Music, art, other vehicles I like, memories. We always, always look more than one step to the future, and we sketch, we push boundaries, we refine, we deliberate, we set trends: this is what you see in Revuelto. There is a rhythm in Lamborghini design: a pace, a beat, with every component and every note connected to the next to create a total piece, one shape.

“You know at first glance that an aerodynamic character is in Revuelto’s very being. But it is more than just a look: it is intrinsic to the tension of every line, the muscularity and tautness of every surface, but with a sensitivity to softer, more human shapes that embraces airflow. Design must have the perfect partnership with aerodynamics: that is our religion.”

Mitja Borkert, Design Director of Automobili Lamborghini, heads up the Centro Stile with 20 people overlooking the greater team of more than 60 specialists, while within Research and Development Ugo works alongside 7 engineers dedicated just to aerodynamics, as part of the team in the R&D department under the lead of Rouven Mohr, Lamborghini’s Chief Technical Officer. Working closely together, the design and R&D teams constantly collaborate, challenge, test and deliver.

“Revuelto is a masterpiece of integrated design and aerodynamics,” says Ugo Riccio. “Look at how Revuelto encounters airflow at every angle: it makes sense of its styling.

“High energy air passes through the front fender across the side of the car: at every moment, how the air connects with Revuelto is testament to the design, we are always balancing between form and performance. Even the door handles are designed to optimize airflow. Take the roof: it maximizes cabin space for the occupants, but the shape in the center is specifically optimized for airflow, reducing drag and pushing air towards the car’s rear wing. The three positions of the wing that variously maximize efficiency, speed, handling and downforce are testament to Lamborghini’s aerodynamic innovations, but the wing design also ensures the profile of the Revuelto is pleasing and intriguing in every position. Every aspect of Revuelto is balancing form and performance: design has allowed us to master the air.

[1] The vehicle is not yet offered for sale and is therefore not subject to Directive 1999/94/EC. The fuel consumption and emissions data are in the type of approval stage.

SOURCE: Lamborghini