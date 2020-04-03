Kongsberg Automotive: Invitation to business update conference call

Kongsberg Automotive will host a conference call at 10:00 am CET on April 3, 2020 where CEO Henning Jensen will provide a Business Update.
After the Business Update, there will be a short Q&A session.
The event can be accessed through the following link or by phone.
Link: https://globalmeet.webcasts.com/starthere.jsp?ei=1299655&tp_key=17f4803d76
Dial-in numbers for audio (apply passcode: 50327069#):
|Country
|Number
|Toll-Free Number
|United States
|+1 312-780-0854
|+1 877-770-3647
|United Kingdom
|+44 20 3285 6364
|+44 800 029 4567
|Austria
|+43 720 775463
|—
|Canada
|+1 647-495-9691
|+1 877-770-3647
|China
|+86 400 675 0351
|+86 400 675 0351
|Denmark
|+45 78 73 31 16
|—
|Germany
|+49 800 3344554
|+49 800 3344554
|India
|+91 11 7127 9117
|+91 08000501398
|Ireland
|+353 1 653 5834
|+353 1800 901 565
|Japan
|+81 3-4510-7887
|+81 5310310018
|Mexico
|+52 55 8526 1558
|+52 800 269 4491
|Netherlands
|+31 20 262 0991
|+31 800 3500004
|Norway
|+47 21 40 38 63
|—
|Russia
|+7 499 350-39-38
|—
|Singapore
|+65 3157 0823
|+65 800 852 6561
|Spain
|+34 937 37 94 12
|+34 900 67 01 85
|Switzerland
|+41 22 501 73 44
|+41 800 322 001
SOURCE: Kongsberg Automotive