Knorr-Bremse sells GT Emissions Systems

Knorr-Bremse today announced the sale of its subsidiary GT Emissions Systems to Rcapital Partners, a private equity fund based in the UK

Knorr-Bremse today announced the sale of its subsidiary GT Emissions Systems to Rcapital Partners, a private equity fund based in the UK. GT Emissions Systems, based in Peterlee (UK), is a leading supplier of emission control systems for diesel engines in on-highway commercial vehicles and off-highway vehicles. The transaction is expected to close in the fourth quarter.

With this sale, Knorr-Bremse is actively advancing its portfolio optimization with a clear focus on strategic fit and performance.

Bernd Spies, member of the Knorr-Bremse AG Executive Board and responsible for the Commercial Vehicle Systems division: “For us, the sale of our GT Emissions Systems subsidiary represents the next critical progression in the optimization of our truck division’s portfolio. In future, we are going to concentrate even more strongly on our core competencies. In Rcapital Partners, we have found a buyer for GT Emissions Systems capable of excellently developing and fully leveraging the company’s potential.”

The global Engine Air portfolio of GT Emissions Systems comprises exhaust throttle and exhaust gas recirculation valves, among other things. The company supplies leading manufacturers with emission control systems for diesel engines in on- and off-highway vehicles. GT Emissions Systems’ solutions make a key contribution for diesel engine manufacturers to meet the international emission standards that apply to them. GT Emissions Systems’ sales in the 2023 fiscal year came to approximately € 70 million.

The disposal of GT Emissions Systems is already Knorr-Bremse’s third successful sale of an investment this year under its BOOST 2026 (Knorr-Bremse Operational Optimization Strategy and Transformation) program. Overall, Knorr-Bremse is working on a large number of strategic initiatives and measures for safeguarding lasting, profitable growth over the coming years.

SOURCE: Knorr-Bremse