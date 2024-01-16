Kia enables drivers to access location-based services with 4screen

Kia adds 4screen as part of the latest software update for a range of vehicles and countries

Searching for a specific service while driving, such as a charging station, restaurant or filling station, can result in numerous options on the in-car navigation screen, and not all of them are relevant for drivers. To make this experience more streamlined, convenient and beneficial, Kia Connect Live Services is adding 4screen to a range of vehicles*.

4screen is the world’s first platform designed to connect drivers with companies and brands in real-time along the route, via dedicated pins on the in-car navigation screen**. The service enhances every journey, enabling drivers to take advantage of customised services and offers, and enjoy the benefits of targeted promotions rather than hunting around for the best deal.

Currently active in the UK, France, Germany, Austria, Belgium, Italy, Spain, the Netherlands and Switzerland, with further countries coming, 4screen is available to Kia drivers via an online software update. Eligible vehicles with over-the-air capability will automatically get this update in the coming weeks.

“This digital service adds an extra layer of connectivity to deliver greater interaction between the driver and what’s on offer in their immediate surroundings,” said Alexandre Papapetropoulos, Director Product and Pricing at Kia Europe. “This could involve a free coffee at selected charging stations, a hotel making discounts available for Kia drivers, or regularly visited stores informing drivers about extended opening hours. It greatly broadens the range of benefits for our customers, making them easily accessible on the in-car screen.”

Location-based offers can revolutionise in-car connectivity

In contrast to the way locations are usually pinned on the map, 4screen shows them with a decorator on the pin that includes the individual companies’ brand or logo, immediately distinguishing them as having special offers.

Drivers can click on the Branded Pin to get additional information, such as opening hours and contact details, and also access available offers and discounts via the detail screen. Once selected, the navigation system guides the driver directly to the location.

When a driver is searching for something specific, companies with an active campaign show at the top of the search list. Drivers can also set 4screen to show only certain categories, such as charging stations but not filling stations. The featured content only displays on request, to ensure the safest driving experience. Drivers can also deactivate 4screen at any time.

“Partnering with Kia is a significant milestone for us. We are proud to join forces with a brand dedicated to elevating the in-car experience,” says, Fabian Beste, Co-Founder & CEO of 4screen. “As 4screen continues to pioneer the future of connected mobility, our goal is to empower Kia drivers to unlock a world of personalised benefits at their fingertips. Together, Kia and 4screen are shaping the future of in-car engagement, offering convenience, choice, and added enjoyment to every road trip.”

The addition of 4screen is one more way Kia enhances the in-car experience, by delivering real-time content and offers directly to the driver.

SOURCE: Kia