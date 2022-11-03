Kia America plugs into final round of Electrify Expo 2022

Electrify Expo series highlight new electric vehicles, sustainability, energy, infrastructure, and EV legislation

Kia America once again joins cutting-edge mobility companies for Electrify Expo Austin, the final event in the series where leaders in electrification will come together to discuss the key challenges, insights, available research, and trends facing the mobility sector as it moves toward an all-electric future. After events earlier this summer in the Long Beach, CA, Seattle, NYC-Metro, and Miami areas, the series concludes November 11-13, at Circuit of the Americas in Austin, Texas, where attendees will once again have the opportunity to experience the Kia EV6 first-hand and be among the first to see the all-new Niro EV.

“The 2022 Electrify Expo events have provided a forum for the top companies and executives in electrification to come together to share insights and discuss how the transition to all-electrified vehicles will be made as seamlessly as possible,” said Eric Watson, vice president, sales operations, Kia America. “Kia was able to share our point-of-view as one of the top selling manufacturers of EV vehicles and we certainly learned from the perspectives of others. We are confident that we are charting the best path forward and helping to shape the future of the automotive industry.”

A wide variety of topics are set for discussion and include legislation affecting the EV industry, range anxiety, battery materials and sustainability, charging infrastructure, the future of autonomous driving applications and supply chain barriers. A full list of sessions and presenters can be found by visiting www.electrifyexpo.com.

For 2022, Electrify Expo expanded its industry-facing events, and education programs, with a full day of programming, industry leadership, and breakout sessions for the Auto and Micromobility categories. The series will wrap in Austin at Circuit of the Americas.

SOURCE: Kia America