June finance offers for Suzuki’s new Sport Supermini

Suzuki is pleased to announce finance offers for June 2018 for the new Swift Sport and available in conjunction with the June launch customer saving price of £16,499. Both PCP and HP schemes are available and the details are as follows:

A £750 Finance Deposit Allowance (FDA) is offered for the launch month and with no further customer deposit required. If a PCP (Personal Contract Purchase) is chosen, payments are £258 per month based on a 49 month agreement with a final optional payment of £5,943 to keep the car.

Alternatively, should a customer prefer to place a deposit of £2,530 plus the £750 Finance allowance from Suzuki then the PCP monthly payments will reduce to £199 per month, again based on a 49 month agreement and with a final optional payment of £5,943. Both agreements have a representative APR of 5.9 per cent and are based on 8,000 miles per annum.

For customers who would prefer a Hire Purchase arrangement, the £750 allowance also applies and with no further deposit required. Monthly payments are £368 and the agreement duration is 48 months. Payments can reduce to £299 per month if a customer chooses to place a deposit of £2,954, again with a representative APR of 5.9 per cent.

Standard equipment for the new Sport is comprehensive and includes unique sport interior trim with semi bucket seats and red accents to the dashboard and console areas, six airbags, auto air conditioning, satellite navigation, leather steering wheel, privacy glass, DAB radio with Bluetooth and six speakers, LED daytime running lights, 17-inch wheels, body coloured door mirrors and four electric windows.

