John Wright, Intellectual Property Attorney, Burris Law, confirmed for M:bility | Detroit

CARDIFF, UNITED KINGDOM – Automotive World, a global publishing and events company helping stakeholders understand the future of mobility, announced today that John Wright, an Intellectual Property Attorney at Burris Law, has been confirmed as an expert speaker for M:bility | Detroit.

John will participate in the following panel discussion:

Artificial intelligence – the ultimate mobility value driver?

The automotive industry is at the very beginning of its path to harnessing artificial intelligence (AI), but the recent round of investments in start-ups by the world’s major automakers highlights the technology’s critical role in the future of mobility.

What is AI, and what role will it play in the future of mobility?

How can developments in AI be transformed into new revenue streams?

Do consumers understand AI, and are they receptive to using it?

What impact will AI have on the relationship between mobility providers and their customers?

How will AI affect the way the automotive industry is regulated?

M:bility | Detroit is a two-day conference designed to help stakeholders understand the future of mobility. The event, which was formerly known as Connected Car, Autonomous Car and Powertrain Detroit, will bring together more than 50 expert speakers and 350 delegates on 12-13 March 2019.

