J.D. Power names HARMAN best in class car audio with two premium vehicle category wins

HARMAN, a wholly-owned subsidiary of Samsung Electronics Co., Ltd., focused on connected technologies for automotive, consumer and enterprise markets, today announced that HARMAN’s Revel and Lexicon branded speaker systems have been awarded top honors in the J.D. Power 2020 U.S. Multimedia Quality and Satisfaction Study. The J.D. Power U.S. Multimedia Quality and Satisfaction Study measures a new vehicle owner’s experience with quality, design, and sound performance of the Branded Speakers in their automotive sound system.

In the associated survey, HARMAN was singled out by vehicle owners as the audio supplier with the highest quality and satisfaction ratings in both Midsize/Large Premium and Small/Compact Premium vehicle segments, sweeping the Premium category with wins for Revel in the Lincoln Navigator and Lexicon in the Genesis G70.

“This recognition is especially exciting because it highlights the growing importance of in-car audio to consumers,” said Bill Wyman, VP of Global Marketing, Car Audio, HARMAN. “These are real vehicle owners who have identified HARMAN branded audio systems as a key factor to their overall vehicle satisfaction. Coming out on top in multiple categories is a tremendous honor for our teams, and we share it with our partners at Lincoln and Genesis who are valued collaborators in creating great automotive sound.”

The 2020 U.S. Multimedia Quality and Satisfaction Study is based on responses from 87, 282 purchasers and lessees of new 2020 model-year vehicles who were surveyed after 90 days of ownership during the time frame of February to May 2020. Award rankings are based on index scores derived from both quality (IQS) and satisfaction (APEAL) metrics. IQS offers an objective measure of owner experience and satisfaction, while APEAL metrics are primary drivers of several positive sales indicators, including: Sales Velocity; Pricing Power; Brand Image, Advocacy/NPS; Actual Loyalty; and Residual Values.

SOURCE: HARMAN