Inova Semiconductors doubles engineering capacity

Further step in strengthening international expansion and advancing innovative technologies

In January 2025, Inova Semiconductors moved to its new headquarters at Zielstattstrasse 32 in 81379 Munich. The new location offers more than double the office space, providing the basis for the company’s planned international growth and continued development of innovative technologies.

The move is part of a five-year growth strategy aimed at strong expansion, particularly in Asia and North America. Inova plans to increase its workforce to around 100 full-time positions in the next few years. The new location will meet the increasing demands and provide space for the company’s organic growth.

Robert Isele, CEO of Inova Semiconductors, explains: “By moving to our new site, we are making a statement about the future development of the company. The location not only provides more space for our team, but also the ideal basis for further expanding our international partnerships and continuing our success story as an innovative German semiconductor company.”

Third product line APXpress for the future of in-vehicle communication

The development of the company’s third product line – APXpress – is progressing on schedule and in parallel. This future-oriented technology will deliver production-ready semiconductors for communication between in-car sensors, zonal gateways and high-performance computing (HPC) from 2028/29. APXpress enables high-performance, redundant SerDes communications with bandwidths of 32 Gbps/s * n, enabling the bundling of different bus systems in the vehicle and simplifying data transport.

“Inova is driving the fundamental communication of the Software Defined Vehicle (SDV), providing vehicle manufacturers with a solution to meet the complex data transport and security requirements of the connected vehicle era with minimal software, minimal packaging and maximum flexibility,” says Robert Isele.

With this technology, Inova Semiconductors is creating a robust, state-of-the-art E2E, cyber-secure and highly flexible solution at the OSI layers 1-3. It ensures the transport of virtually any uncompressed data such as video, radar and lidar with deterministic latency within the vehicle.

A 30% reduction in system cost, power and resource requirements is targeted to meet the increasing demands of the automotive environment. The data is made available in its entirety in the vehicle network, beyond traditional point-to-point connections. This reduces the weaknesses of other bus systems.

SOURCE: Inova Semiconductors