Hyundai Motorsport GmbH announces new President

Hyundai Motorsport GmbH has announced a change to its senior management with Korean Scott Noh taking over the role of President, effective March 1.

Mr. Noh replaces the outgoing President Gyoo-Heon Choi, who has successfully steered the rapid development and growth of Hyundai Motorsport since its inception just over five years ago.

Mr. Choi is returning to Hyundai Motor in Korea to take up a position within the newly established High Performance Vehicle & Motorsport Division. The new organisation will be responsible for maximising synergies between headquarters and Hyundai Motorsport GmbH, to further develop the high performance vehicle business.

As President of Hyundai Motorsport GmbH, Mr. Noh will be in charge of all areas of the company including its participation in the FIA World Rally Championship (WRC), its driver development program (HMDP) as well as its increasing customer racing activities with R5 and TCR. He will also be responsible for the daily liaison and coordination with Hyundai Motor in Korea.

Mr. Noh said of his appointment: “It is with great pride that I take on the role of President at Hyundai Motorsport following the strong foundations laid by my predecessor Mr. Choi over the past five years. Motorsport plays an important role within the Hyundai organisation. It helps to change the public perception of our brand internationally, while also enhancing engineering skills, which is of crucial importance in our mission to create high performance vehicles. As a passionate motorsport fan, I am looking forward to helping the company to continue on its successful path in WRC and customer racing.”

Scott Noh Profile

With over 25 years working inside the Hyundai organisation globally, Mr. Noh is ideally suited to the role of President at Hyundai Motorsport GmbH. Having begun his Hyundai career in Korea, he moved to the USA in 1999 where he spent five years in a sales and marketing co-ordinator role. He worked for five years as Coordinating Director for product planning and marketing at Hyundai Motor Australia before heading back to Korea in 2013. Initially working as General Manager in the overseas promotion team, Mr. Noh became Director in 2014 and widened his remit to overseas marketing. In this position, he planned and managed new car launches, advertising, sports marketing and motor shows. Most recently, he has acted as Head of Brand Strategy Group operating global campaigns for Hyundai Motor Company.

About Hyundai Motorsport GmbH

Established on 19 December 2012, Hyundai Motorsport GmbH is responsible for Hyundai’s global motorsport activities, including its World Rally Championship (WRC) program, customer racing activities and driver development initiatives.

Based in Alzenau on the outskirts of Frankfurt in Germany, the company’s initial focus was on the FIA World Rally Championship (WRC), in which it began competing in 2014 with a bespoke team of skilled staff.

In September 2015, Hyundai Motorsport GmbH established a separate Customer Racing department to help enhance Hyundai’s motorsport image around the world – in parallel to WRC – building cars to meet R5 and TCR specifications.

The company then launched its Hyundai Motorsport Driver development Program (HMDP) in February 2017, which has been aimed at nurturing up-and-coming drivers to help them fulfil their potential.

Further information about Hyundai Motorsport is available at: http://motorsport.hyundai.com

