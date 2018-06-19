Hyundai Motor UK reveals what British car buyers really want!

Hyundai Motor UK has found that over a third of Brits don’t now shop around before buying a new car, opting for the first car that they go to see. Add in those people that only went to see one other car, and the figure rises to more than half.

The research enforces the trend towards better informed customers making the most of online car research and buying tools, such as Hyundai’s Click to Buy website. Key Hyundai models are available through the site, which gives customers a transparent fixed price for the car, as well as full information on monthly payments, CO2 emissions, equipment and fuel economy.

But even though people are viewing fewer cars before making their choice, many will still bring someone with them to help look over their new potential purchase. Men are more confident than women, though, with only 40% taking someone along, compared with more than 71% of women. In both cases, it’ll most likely be their partner, with dads coming in at second most popular. And who has the final say? 66% of men claim they made the final decision on buying a car, compared with 55% of women.

When it comes to top priorities, men and women generally want exactly the same things when it comes to their cars. From the 2,000 drivers surveyed, over 71% said that price was the most important factor in their buying decision – with the average cost of their current vehicle at £11,313, compared with £1,596 that they typically paid for their first car. Although regionally, it seems that those in the North East are most concerned about price while Londoners are the least concerned.

Reliability was a close second with type of fuel, comfort, make of the car and economy all featuring in the top 10 things that Brits feel are important. When it came to size, men were slightly more concerned than women by whether a car would be large enough to carry their family and pets, while women were slightly more concerned about the size of the car in terms of ease of manoeuvrability. And it seems that the older you get, the badge the car is wearing becomes more important, too.

Amongst the biggest gripes Brits have about their cars are how slowly it accelerates, how much it costs to fill up and how many scratches and dents it has.

Even though four-in-ten drivers have bought a car and regretted doing so later, on the whole, the nation is largely content. Over half said that absolutely nothing annoys them about their cars and the thing they love the most is how reliable it is. Owners tend to keep their car for five years and eight months on average before getting a new one. Despite this, there were certain features that motorist said that they would want on their next car; air conditioning came top trumps with 42% saying it was a must, followed by parking sensors, electric windows and Sat-nav in fourth place.

Hyundai Motor UK President and CEO, Tony Whitehorn, said: “Clearly today’s car-buyers are better informed than ever, and they’re making very concrete decisions on which car they want before even going to see it. This is a trend that we’ve seen grow in recent years and we want to be ahead of it, which is why we offer the most comprehensive new-car-buying research and online purchasing tool on the market, with Click to Buy.

Whitehorn added: “Whether your priority is price, size or economy, Hyundai has an extensive range of cars from the i10 City Car, the eco-friendly IONIQ range, up to the 7-seat Santa Fe SUV. And if you are one of those people who wishes your car would accelerate quicker, the new i30 N hot hatch is definitely worth a look. With up to 275PS of engine power and 0-62 mph in just 6.1 seconds – while still offering the practicality of a family hatchback and an affordable price tag – it will certainly add a bit of spice to the daily commute!”

TOP 20 – FEATURES WE WANT IN OUR NEXT CAR

Air conditioning Parking sensors Electric windows Sat-nav Spacious boot Digital radio Demisting mirrors Automatic braking system Heated seats Bluetooth Parking cameras Sound system Cruise control Lumbar Support Panoramic Sunroof Leather seats Cup holder Heated Steering Wheel Remote Start Android Auto/Apple CarPlay

