Hyundai Motor reports December 2018 global sales results

Hyundai Motor Company today announced its global sales results for 2018, recording a total of 4,586,775 units sold, up 1.8 percent from last year.

Overseas sales increased by 1.3 percent year-over-year, posting 3,865,697 units. Despite the challenging market environment such as faltering demands in China, Hyundai Motor continued its growth in rapidly growing markets, namely the Central American region and Russia.

Sales in Korea increased by 4.7 percent compared to the previous year, resulting in 721,078 units sold. Sales increase was led by the All-new Santa Fe and Grandeur (also known as Azera) with combined sales of 120,303 units.

Hyundai Motor posted unit sales of 410,326 in December of 2018, increase of 0.4 percent year-over-year.

Hyundai targets 4.68 million units in sales in 2019, with the expectation of continued sales momentum with the introduction of full line up of SUVs, including Palisade – flagship premium three-row SUV and the newest addition to Hyundai family, Santa Fe and the refreshed Tucson, spearheading into major markets to meet its customers.

SOURCE: Hyundai