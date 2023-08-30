Hyundai Motor Group proposes optimal mobility solutions based on traffic demand predictions in JTC’s Jurong Innovation District

Hyundai Motor Group’s analysis of data proposes possible mobility options to meet future traffic demand in Singapore’s Jurong Innovation District (JID)

SEOUL, August 30, 2023 – Hyundai Motor Group (the Group) recently completed a project to propose optimal mobility solutions based on the anticipated transport demand in Singapore’s Jurong Innovation District (JID). The Group carried out the project in accordance with its MoU with JTC, signed in January 2022, to develop smart transport models for Singapore’s next-generation industrial estates.

Transportation demand predictions are an essential prerequisite for the introduction and operation of new mobility services within the region. By working closely with JTC, the Group aimed to derive transportation types and operation plans specialized for the service operation areas based on its understanding of transportation data, population and employment type, and regional development plans of the area.

“This is the first project that Hyundai Motor Group has undertaken with JTC, Singapore’s industrial infrastructure provider, to gain insight about the changes in the current and future mobility of Jurong Innovation District,” said Hyeyoung Kim, Vice President and Head of Smart City Planning Group of Hyundai Motor Group. “We expect it to be the cornerstone for similar smart city projects in Singapore and regional ASEAN markets, where various complex developments are still underway.”

“Hyundai’s study has helped us better understand future traffic workflows within the JID/Bulim area, and we look forward to similar studies to help JTC plan car-lite districts more efficiently,” said Anil Das, Director, Logistics and Land Transport Cluster, JTC.

The project was focused on the Bulim precinct in JID — the future home of Hyundai Motor Group Innovation Center in Singapore (HMGICS) — as well as the Jurong West residential complex. A sustainable means of transportation is needed for continuous use in the district, which is in an early stage of smart city development.

Through this project, the Group was responsible for predicting and analyzing the future transportation demand in JID, based on future population, transportation and development plans, as well as determining optimized mobility solutions and operation plans.

JTC, which is a government institution in charge of planning, development and management of industrial complexes and related facilities in Singapore, provided data about JID’s traffic status, geographic information and working population.

Based on the data provided by JTC, the Group determined that the gap between public transportation supply and demand will gradually expand in the region, especially over the next 10 years. In addition, the Group also conducted interviews and surveys with over 1,300 residents and occupant employees within the JID district.

Based on the results, the Group and JTC were able to gain an understanding of the preferences towards future mobility means, such as demand-response mobility, robotaxis, roboshuttles and personal mobility as well as people’s perception towards public transportation.

Subsequently, the Group derived an optimal mobility service operation plan to cope with the increase in population and mobility demand in JID for the next 10 years. The Group virtually evaluated each mobility service and concluded that roboshuttles were the most optimal solution, considering user convenience and traffic flow.

Through this project, the Group has experienced smart city service planning capabilities considering urban infrastructure and transportation demand. Based on this experience, the Group now has better insights on developing similar future mobility solutions in other neighboring countries to maximize customer satisfaction and operational efficiency through new mobility services.

In addition, the Group plans to produce and disseminate videos that show the overall process of the project. The first of these videos can be seen on the Group’s YouTube channel (Link to video).

SOURCE: Hyundai Motor Group