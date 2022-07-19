Hyundai Motor Group and Safran signed a memorandum of understanding for Advanced Air Mobility development cooperation

Hyundai Motor Group (the Group) and Safran signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) to explore and identify possible opportunities in Advanced Air Mobility (AAM) industry that would be beneficial to both parties and potential customers

The Group and Safran agreed to explore potential cooperation in various fields such as electric propulsion systems, avionics and flight control, and cabin interiors, but not limited.

Jaiwon Shin, President of Hyundai Motor Group’s Advanced Air Mobility Division, said, “Safran will be one of the most important partners in promoting Hyundai Motor Group’s AAM development. Starting with this MoU, we will focus on finding the ways of cooperation to lead AAM development from the technical and business perspective.”

Alexandre Ziegler, Senior Executive Vice President, International and Public Affairs Safran, underlined: “Through this MoU, Safran demonstrates its strong will to support Hyundai, one of the most ambitious companies in the field of AAM, by bringing our extensive experience in aerospace, advanced high technologies, and expertise in certification to speed up Hyundai’s development and secure the entry into service of the vehicles.”

Hyundai Motor Group earlier this year announced its AAM development roadmap, which encompasses the UAM and RAM segments to offer eco-friendly air mobility solutions for intracity and intercity transportation. The Group’s US-based Supernal unit is aiming to begin UAM services in the US in 2028 while the Group plans to launch RAM services in the 2030s.

SOURCE: Hyundai Motor Group