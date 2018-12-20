Hyundai leads industry with most combined IIHS TOP SAFETY PICK+ and TOP SAFETY PICK Awards For 2019

For the second year in a row, the Insurance Institute for Highway Safety (IIHS) announced that Hyundai has the most combined TOP SAFETY PICK+ and TOP SAFETY PICK-rated vehicles in the automotive industry. The Ioniq Plug-in Hybrid is taking home its first ever TSP award, bringing Hyundai’s total to an industry-best 10 awards. No other automaker can match this level of safety.

Hyundai TOP SAFETY PICK+ and TOP SAFETY PICK models when equipped with optional front crash prevention and specific headlights

“To repeat with the most number of awards in the industry is a great accomplishment,” said Andy Freels, president, Hyundai America Technical Center. “Our blend of advanced safety features and structural engineering truly offer something that our owners and new car shoppers can really appreciate.”

To qualify for a 2019 TOP SAFETY PICK+ award, a vehicle must earn good ratings in the driver-side small overlap front, passenger-side small overlap front, moderate overlap front, side, roof strength and head restraint tests. It also must earn an advanced or superior rating for front crash prevention and a good headlight rating.

To qualify for a 2019 TOP SAFETY PICK award, a vehicle must earn good ratings in the driver-side small overlap front, moderate overlap front, side, roof strength and head restraint tests, as well as an acceptable or good rating in the passenger-side small overlap front test. It also must earn an advanced or superior rating for front crash prevention and an acceptable or good headlight rating.

“Hyundai and its engineering team continue to make vehicles even safer with the addition of active standard safety features, prioritizing cutting-edge safety and convenience at the forefront of the driving experience,” said Scott Margason, director, Product Planning, Hyundai Motor America. “With Hyundai SmartSense introducing features like Forward Collision-Avoidance Assist, Driver Attention Warning, Blind-Spot Collision Warning, Lane Keeping Assist and more, our latest vehicles deliver a sophisticated network of tools to ensure greater peace of mind.”

With the addition of Ioniq PHEV, Hyundai stays atop the industry with ten new models that are rated TOP SAFETY PICK+ or TOP SAFETY PICK when equipped with front crash prevention and specific headlights. The 2019 Kona, Elantra (built after Sept. 2018), Sonata & Sonata Hybrid, and Santa Fe all earned the organization’s highest rating, while the Elantra GT, Ioniq Hybrid, Ioniq Plug-in Hybrid, Accent, Santa Fe XL and Tucson received a TOP SAFETY PICK rating when equipped with optional front crash protection and specific headlights.

Source: Hyundai