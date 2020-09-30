Hyundai launches pan-European public charging service

Hyundai Motor has launched Charge myHyundai – a pan-European integrated public charging service.

With it, the brand’s BEV (battery electric vehicle) and PHEV (plug-in hybrid electric vehicle) owners will have access to the largest charging network in Europe and enjoy a streamlined one-payment solution via a single card or an app. The service offers attractive tariffs for all customers, designed to fit their individual charging preferences.

In partnership with Digital Charging Solutions (DCS), Charge myHyundai gives Hyundai drivers access to around 160,000 charge points across Europe, including AC and DC connectors.

By signing up to Charge myHyundai, users will have access to charge points from all the main operators via a single platform, which makes charging simpler and easier to use. Thanks to eRoaming, customers can charge their vehicles across Europe without the need for additional contracts with other providers, as payments are made via a single monthly invoice.

With the introduction of Charge myHyundai, we are providing Hyundai BEV and PHEV customers with a comprehensive electric car charging service that combines eRoaming with a simplified payment solution. Owners of our electric models, such as the IONIQ Electric and Kona Electric, will particularly benefit from access to Europe’s largest charging network. This demonstrates how we continue to care for our customers, even after the point of purchase. Andreas-Christoph Hofmann Vice President Marketing & Product at Hyundai Motor Europe

Why Hyundai is launching a pan-European electric charging service

With ongoing advances in battery technology, the distance a BEV can drive on a single charge is constantly improving. For example, the 64 kWh Kona Electric can drive up to 484 km on a single charge, making it a versatile option not just for short city trips and daily commutes, but also for longer journeys and distance travel.

In coming years, more drivers will make the switch from internal combustion engine vehicles to EVs. The demand for public charging service stations is expected to increase by 35 per cent in the next 10 years, according to a study by McKinsey in August 2018.

How it works: Charge myHyundai – one account for all of Europe

With Charge myHyundai, Hyundai is offering its BEV and PHEV customers a comprehensive public charging service across Europe with eRoaming. eRoaming allows drivers of electric cars to use multiple charging stations without the need for additional contracts with other providers.

Particularly on longer or out-of-country journeys, this service will bring even more convenience and peace-of-mind to Hyundai BEV and PHEV drivers.

The new charging service offers a website that brings together all relevant information, including product details, tariffs, the charging network map and account management. In addition, the Charge myHyundai experience can be enhanced through iOS and Android apps, which enable intelligent route planning to help users find charging stations easily at their final destination or along a route. Customers can easily find available charging points using the car’s infotainment system.

Charge myHyundai customers can access the DCS network via a single radio-frequency identification (RFID) card or an app. Users have real-time price information of the charging points in the app and have full price transparency of the charging service. Customers will receive one monthly invoice for their use of the network, rather than individual bills for each charge.

Charge myHyundai will offer users a range of different tariffs based on their driving needs. This will enable low-mileage users to pay for individual charges without a monthly subscription, or offer a blend of per-charge pricing and fixed-price subscriptions for those who charge their BEV or PHEV more regularly. All tariffs are designed to make charging convenient, efficient and simple, offering easy payment and a single, straightforward monthly bill.

European roll-out plans

Charge myHyundai will be introduced in six European markets in September and October: France, Italy, Spain, Norway, the Czech Republic and Switzerland. The service will be activated for UK customers in the fourth quarter of 2020. Hyundai plans to extend the service to customers in more countries in the near future.

DCS is also partnering with Hyundai Motor Group’s other automotive brand Kia Motors Europe, which will launch a similar pan-European integrated public charging service at the same time.

SOURCE: Hyundai