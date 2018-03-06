Hyundai drivers to benefit from more TomTom connected car services

TomTom today announced that its deal to provide Hyundai drivers with Connected Car Services has been expanded to include TomTom On-Street and Off-Street Parking, TomTom EV (Electric Vehicle) Charging Locations, and the TomTom Fuel Price Service.

The expansion of the offering, which originally included TomTom Traffic, TomTom SpeedCams, Local Search and Weather services, will be delivered to drivers through Hyundai’s Live Services connected infotainment system, and will be available on all new Hyundai cars produced for Europe, starting from November 2018.

TomTom’s Connected Car Services have been designed to offer innovative solutions to every day issues such as finding a parking space in busy city centres, and reducing ‘range anxiety’ for electric vehicle drivers by helping them to locate suitable EV charging points on their route.

Antoine Saucier, Managing Director, TomTom Automotive, said: “Hyundai drivers have already been enjoying the power of TomTom’s Connected Car Services such as TomTom Traffic, which helps road users to avoid the jams and find the fastest route to their destination. With the expansion of our Connected Car Services offering on new Hyundai models across Europe, we’re bringing an even more connected, and relaxed, driving experience.”

