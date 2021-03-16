Hyundai adds 2022 Tucson N Line and Plug-in Hybrid models

Hyundai today announced the addition of N Line and Plug-in Hybrid models to its impressive 2022 Tucson line-up. The all-new Tucson design stems from a series of Hyundai Design Center concepts expressing its evolving Sensuous Sportiness global design identity. Tucson N Line and Plug-in Hybrid models will be produced in Ulsan, Korea and be available spring and summer, respectively.

N Line

As part of Hyundai’s growing N brand, Hyundai developed an N Line version of the Tucson to appeal to enthusiast buyers, with a more aggressive exterior and interior appearance. Tucson N Line combines dynamic design elements with motorsport-inspired details.

Tucson N Line Exclusive Features

includes SEL and Convenience packages, plus:

Exterior

N Line front and rear bumper fascia

N Line grille

Black headlamp bezels

Fender N line badging

Unique 19-inch black alloy wheel design

Black side mirrors and window surrounds

Dual-tipped exhaust

N Line rear spoiler

Interior

N Line logos: steering wheel, shifter and seats

Leather and fabric seating surfaces

Red accents on seats and door trim

Black headliner

Metal pedals and door sill plates

Bose® premium audio system

N Line Color

N Line is available in Ash Black, White Pearl, Titan Gray, and Red Crimson (N Line exclusive color). N Line interior details include N-branded black leather sport seats with cloth inserts and red stitching on the door trim and armrest. N logos accent the shifter console surround, metal pedals, footrest and doorsills.

Plug-in Hybrid Powertrain

Tucson’s plug-in hybrid and hybrid models focus on a balanced combination of fun-to-drive performance coupled with excellent economy, compared with a pure efficiency focus at the compromise of driving engagement by many competitors.

Tucson’s new Plug-in Hybrid model features an estimated 261 horsepower, 1.6-liter turbocharged, direct-injected hybrid powertrain coupled with a six-speed automatic transmission. The Plug-in Hybrid battery is larger than the hybrid battery, with 13.8 kWh of power, yielding an estimated all-electric range (AER) of 32 miles and estimated fuel economy of 70 MPGe. Plug-in Hybrid Level-II charging capability is well under two hours to recharge the system using a 7.2kW on-board charger. The Plug-in Hybrid powerplant delivers power through a PHEV-tuned six-speed automatic transmission for smoothness and efficiency, with an estimated combined fuel economy rating of 30 mpg with all-wheel drive. The Plug-in Hybrid even offers an impressive tow rating of 2,000 lbs.

Shared Plug-in Hybrid and Hybrid Technologies

Both these new powertrains use cutting-edge engine technology in the form of Continuously Variable Valve Duration (CVVD). This innovative new valve duration technology continually optimizes valve opening duration for optimal power, efficiency and emissions with minimized compromise in key measures of engine performance. Both hybrid powertrains also utilize a unique Transmission-Mounted Electric Device (TMED), which helps manage the increased performance required of hybrid SUV applications.

HTRAC® AWD in a Plug-in Hybrid SUV

Along with the new 2022 Santa Fe Hybrids, Tucson Hybrid and Plug-in Hybrid models will also offer our standard mechanical HTRAC® AWD capability to meet the needs of eco-focused buyers with specialized modes for greater adaptability to terrain and weather conditions, including Snow mode. Hyundai’s latest HTRAC® all-wheel drive systems for the hybrid and plug-in hybrid have been tuned at off-road proving grounds around the world to maximize forward traction capability over a wide variety of surfaces.

e-Handling Driving Dynamics

The driving performance goal for the Tucson was to create a more pure sense of connection between the vehicle and the driver. Driving dynamics match the sporty exterior design, and the handling package is improved, so the new Tucson is even more agile than the previous generation. The suspension has been refined in conjunction with e-handling systems to minimize traditional compromises between sporty handling and superb ride comfort.

Tucson plug-in hybrid and hybrid models feature Hyundai’s e-handling technology, which precisely applies electric motor torque control according to dynamic inputs and road conditions to improve cornering performance for a new level of fun-to-drive dynamics. As a Tucson hybrid model turns-in to a corner, the electric motor system applies precise incremental braking force to the front wheels, increasing their tire contact patch on the road surface for enhanced traction and steering response while initiating turn-in. Then, as the vehicle moves to exit the corner, the electric motor applies precise torque to the rear axle, increasing the rear tire contact patches for enhanced traction and control accelerating out of the corner.

Hyundai Complimentary Maintenance and America’s Best Warranty®

Hyundai Complimentary Maintenance is the latest addition to the Hyundai Assurance program, which promises to create a better experience for shoppers and owners of Hyundai vehicles. Hyundai Assurance is made up of Owner Assurance, now including complimentary maintenance, and Shopper Assurance, which together offer customers a variety of ways to simplify the buying process and improve the owning and service experience. Details on these promises include:

America’s Best Warranty: 10-year/100,000-mile powertrain limited warranty, 5-year/60,000-mile new vehicle limited warranty and 7-year anti-perforation warranty

Complimentary Maintenance: 3 years/36,000 miles of normal oil changes and tire rotations

SOURCE: Hyundai