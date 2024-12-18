Hydro joins Suppliers Partnership for the Environment to drive sustainability in US automotive manufacturing

Global aluminum and renewable energy company Hydro has joined the Suppliers Partnership for the Environment

Global aluminum and renewable energy company Hydro has joined the Suppliers Partnership for the Environment (SP), a collaboration between leading automotive manufacturers, suppliers and environmental organizations to accelerate the industry’s sustainability transition.

The partnership aligns with Hydro’s commitment to helping U.S. manufacturers meet sustainability goals through innovative solutions, such as low-carbon aluminum made from recycled materials.

By joining SP, Hydro aims to work closely with other members to advance sustainable practices across supply chains, and support the industry’s push toward decarbonization and circularity.

“Aluminum is infinitely recyclable, and products made from it are as good as new, but far too much of it ends up in landfills. In an unpredictable world, we need more resilient value chains to ensure safe and reliable streams of raw materials. Joining the Suppliers Partnership for the Environment means we can empower automakers to go greener and work together to keep more aluminum scrap domestically to build American cars and trucks for the future. We look forward to collaborating with SP members to advance more sustainable practices that helps them increase value and meet their sustainability goals,” says Duncan Pitchford, President of Hydro Aluminum Metals USA.

The automotive industry is a significant consumer of aluminum, particularly as lightweight materials play an increasing role in improving fuel efficiency and reducing emissions. Hydro’s inclusion in SP underscores the company’s dedication to supporting automakers’ U.S. manufacturing facilities with innovative, sustainable and transparent materials.

“We are excited to welcome Hydro to the Suppliers Partnership for the Environment. They bring extensive expertise in low-carbon aluminum and recycling solutions, which will help SP members achieve their shared vision of creating a more sustainable automotive supply chain,” said Kellen Mahoney, Director of SP.

Hydro is committed to delivering products that meet rigorous sustainability standards. Present throughout the entire aluminum supply chain, the company provides dependable deliveries and high-quality production at every step, providing clear, mine-to-metal footprint data. This contributes to SP’s efforts in creating sustainable and circular supply chains.

Hydro is the largest producer of aluminum billet and extrusions in the U.S, producing over 1 million metric tonnes of recycling based billet from scrap generated in America.

SOURCE: Hydro