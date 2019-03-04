HUBER+SUHNER to showcase latest optical connectivity solutions for 5G challenges at OFC 2019

Future-proof technology that can enhance the capacity, density and performance of optical networks as the industry moves towards 5G will be showcased by HUBER+SUHNER at the Optical Fiber Communication Conference (OFC) 2019.

The largest conference and exhibition for optical communications – taking place March 5-7 in San Diego – OFC will highlight how the latest challenges being brought by network densification can be met by deploying innovative optical technologies. HUBER+SUHNER will present industry leading 5G-ready WDM and optical switch technologies from Cube Optics and Polatis alongside high density fiber optic and RF connectivity solutions.

Uniquely designed to support today’s existing wireless technologies, the CUBO Converter on display at booth #2939 is the ideal basis for 5G networks. Easy to deploy, versatile and cost-effective, the ports featured on the CUBO Converter are compatible with several multimode and single mode transceivers, further simplifying deployments at remote cell sites. The platform can be used simultaneously for media conversion, demarcation, optical line protection and performance monitoring. The capacity of the radio access network (RAN) can also be drastically increased via CWDM and DWDM multiplexing.

“We understand that flexibility and ease of use are key requirements for our customers, especially as the industry prepares for 5G deployments,” said Sven Krueger, VP of Product Management and Sales from Cube Optics. “The CUBO Converter is ideal for 5G as it provides operators with a flexible architecture, enabling fast upgrade capabilities for additional coverage and higher capacity if and when needed.”

Alongside the CUBO Converter will be the Polatis Series 6500 range of high-density latching protection services switches. The range adds an autonomous optical layer of 1+1, 1:1 and 2×2 bypass protection to multiple duplex services in a compact, high density form factor. Polatis will also present the latest extensions to its Series 6000 Ultra range of transparent optical switches for system test and high-performance applications, now with the capability to scale up to 96×96 ports with typical optical loss of just 0.6dB.

The latest additions to the HUBER+SUHNER RF cabling portfolio, the SUCOFLEX 550S will be demonstrated. Designed to withstand dust, abrasion, pressure and moisture, the SUCOFLEX 550S has a long-service life, offering a durable and reliable electrical performance. Visitors also can discover MXPM, a pioneering multicoax solution that supports up to 70 GHz (with option to 85 GHz). By offering a high density pitch (2.54 mm, 0.1 inch), the MXPM guarantees a satisfying experience with its user-friendly magnet mount connection, making performance and reliability affordable.

Also on display at the booth will be the second-generation IANOS® fiber management system, providing operators with the ideal foundation for next-generation data centers. IANOS enables the use of a pre-terminated cable system with base-2 up to 24 and supports data rates from 1G to 400G and beyond. IANOS offers customers complete flexibility with a pay-as-you-grow approach.

“OFC brings together key technologies from across the HUBER+SUHNER portfolio to provide customers with a comprehensive end-to-end, 5G ready solution,” said Stephanie Jarno, Market Manager Instrumentation at HUBER+SUHNER. “From the CUBO converter to Polatis switches, RF cabling to full fiber management systems, we are proud to be a complete solutions provider. We look forward to demonstrating the full capabilities of our products to our customers at OFC 2019.”

