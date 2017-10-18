Heuliez Bus receives major order for its new range of electric citybuses

Heuliez Bus, the European bus brand of CNH Industrial, announces the first important order for its new electric citybus range. TIDE BUSS, one of Norway’s largest people transport operators, has signed an order for the delivery of 10, GX 437 ELEC models to operate in the city of Trondheim. Trondheim is well-known for being a pioneering hub for sustainable transport with the largest running parc of electric buses in the country. According to the tender, the electric buses will be delivered in the second quarter of 2019.

The fully-electric articulated GX 437 model developed by Heuliez Bus marks a significant step forward in the development of clean and quiet transport for smart cities. It counts a strong competitive advantage in the electric bus market, offering high quality standards, reliability and excellent performance. These lightweight, 18-meter citybuses, made of 100% stainless steel, are equipped with Lithium Titanate Oxide batteries and a powerful 160/200KW electric motor. Energy is stored within the vehicle to allow longer daily mileage without restrictions. Passenger capacity is also the market best for this new range of electric citybuses, allowing for over 130 people on board in a single journey, in adherence to European regulations.

TIDE BUSS’s order comes as a first demonstrative validation of the vehicle concept, following years of Research & Development by Heuliez Bus in the field of citybus electrification, where significant investment has been made, particularly at the Company’s facility in Rorthais, France. Heuliez Bus’s established experience in electric powertrains has also seen the brand make a name for itself as a leader in the hybrid citybus segment in Continental Europe with over 600 units having been put in service since 2013.

The forthcoming international Busworld exhibition taking place in Kortrijk, Belgium, will see Heuliez Bus display its range of electric citybuses, including the new Bus Rapid Transit GX LINIUM model in a full electric version.

*Automotive World is not responsible for the content of this news release.