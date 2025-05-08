Hesai leads development of China’s first national automotive lidar standard

GB/T 45500-2025, “Performance Requirements and Test Methods for Automotive Lidar” — a new national standard in China for automotive lidar performance and testing, has officially come into effect

GB/T 45500-2025, “Performance Requirements and Test Methods for Automotive Lidar” — a new national standard in China for automotive lidar performance and testing, has officially come into effect. Hesai Group (Nasdaq: HSAI), the global leader in lidar technology for automotive mobility and robotic applications, served as the lead drafting organization, working in collaboration with over 50 leading lidar manufacturers and automotive OEMs over a three-year period.

The new standard establishes unified testing methodologies and performance benchmarks for automotive lidar systems, including ranging accuracy, angular resolution, anti-interference, and environmental durability, supporting the safe and scalable deployment of advanced driver-assistance systems (ADAS) and autonomous vehicles.

Enabling global alignment and safety

As the lead drafting organization, Hesai played a pivotal role in building industry consensus around key specifications. The result is one of the most comprehensive and forward-looking lidar testing protocols available today.

Its release comes as the global lidar market accelerates. According to Yole Group’s “Lidar for Automotive 2025” Report, the global market reached USD 861 million in 2024, up 60% year-over-year. In China, data from the Gasgoo Research Institute shows that annual lidar installations have surpassed 1.5 million units, with a penetration rate of 25% in new energy vehicles priced above RMB 150,000 — a figure which is projected to double by 2025. As the industry matures, clear standards are critical to ensuring product safety and performance comparability.

Advancing global standardization

Hesai’s leadership in lidar standardization extends internationally. In September 2024, ANSI/UL 4740, a lidar safety and performance standard initiated by Hesai was adopted by ANSI in the U.S. Developed in collaboration with global industry players including Intel, Bosch, and Continental, this standard covers functional safety, cybersecurity, and electromechanical integrity for lidar systems.

Hesai also plays an active role in ISO standard development, leading the working group for ISO/PWI 13228, an international standard on automotive lidar test methods with experts from 13 countries participating.

Additionally, Hesai is the only lidar company globally to have presented peer-reviewed papers at the 2025 International Laser Safety Conference (ILSC), highlighting its leadership in laser safety research.

Commitment to industry-wide impact

The release of GB/T 45500-2025 heralds a new era of standardized, high-quality development across the automotive lidar industry. Hesai will continue to collaborate with global standard-setting bodies to promote safer, more robust, and widely deployable lidar technologies.

