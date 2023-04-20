HERE Technologies commits to net-zero emissions target in release of annual sustainability report

HERE Technologies, the leading location data and technology platform, today announced its third annual Sustainability Report and the company’s commitment to reaching a net-zero emissions target by 2035

HERE Technologies, the leading location data and technology platform, today announced its third annual Sustainability Report and the company’s commitment to reaching a net-zero emissions target by 2035. The report showcases how HERE is making progress each year toward its Environment, Social and Governance (ESG) objectives.

In 2022, HERE’s Management Team committed to further integrating ESG objectives throughout the business strategy and operations. This included support for the employee-led Sustainability Advisory Committee to implement changes across all parts of the organization. The HERE net-zero target is based on transparent measurement and a science-based framework.

“Advancing HERE’s sustainability and ESG credentials are critical elements of who we are as a company and how we do business. HERE is taking strides forward, as showcased in our 2022 Sustainability Report and further with today’s net-zero pledge,” said Edzard Overbeek, CEO of HERE Technologies. “As the world collectively steers toward a safer and sustainable future, HERE is proud to collaborate across our multi-industry ecosystem to drive sustainability and ESG forward.”

Highlights of the 2022 HERE Sustainability Report include:

Completing greenhouse gas audit and net-zero pledge: The company completed its multi-year greenhouse gas audit for net-zero benchmarking. HERE Technologies is committing to a net-zero emissions target of 2035 with a science-based emissions reductions goal as defined by the Science Based Target initiative (SBTi).

The HERE net-zero target encompasses Scope 1 and Scope 2 emissions: emissions from owned or controlled sources (e.g., company vehicles) and indirect emissions from the generation of purchased electricity, steam, heating and cooling. HERE intends to reduce its Scope 1 and 2 emissions by 90% by 2035, using 2019 as the baseline.

Strengthening sustainable business practices: In 2022, the HERE Ethical Sourcing Program was improved by verification protocols for suppliers’ adherence to the company’s sustainable business policies.

Applying privacy-by-design: Data privacy is fundamental to HERE and core to its products and services. The company goes beyond regulatory compliance, integrating privacy into its corporate culture and building privacy into its location services and platform offerings.

The company’s information, data and platform security meet the highest industry standards, demonstrated by a robust compliance portfolio including ISO 27001 (Information Security Management), ISO 27701 (Privacy Information Management), ISO 27017 (Cloud Security), ISO 27018 (Cloud Privacy), SOC 2 Type 2, TISAX, CSA STAR, as well as verification of GDPR compliance. HERE is the only geospatial content and platform provider to hold this suite of compliance certifications and attestations.

Most recently, HERE earned HITRUST certification, a testament to the company’s ability to maintain confidentiality in compliance with stringent healthcare sector requirements. This achievement places HERE in an elite group of organizations worldwide that have earned this certification.

Saving trucks fuel and CO 2 emissions: Logistics providers and commercial vehicle manufacturers globally are working with HERE to build more efficient route planning tools, leveraging HERE mapping and real-time data to optimize delivery, reduce CO 2 emissions and the time trucks spend in traffic or idling in the warehouse yard.

Increasing EV adoption and road safety: The shift of powertrain technology from an internal combustion engine (ICE) to an electric vehicle (EV) is well underway. HERE is working with customers that include VinFast, Scania, Lotus, and smart on building safer and more sustainable EVs and driver safety systems.

The European Transport Safety Council has endorsed the EU’s Intelligent Speed Assistance (ISA) mandate as a critical new safety measure. The regulation requires automakers to display the maximum speed limit in the drivers’ line-of-sight. Today, HERE speed limit data is the trusted source by 38 brands from 16 major automakers worldwide, including Scania, Jaguar Land Rover and VinFast, for the ISA requirement.

Click here to read the full 2022 HERE Sustainability Report.

