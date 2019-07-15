Helping build stronger businesses. Pick up an Isuzu D-Max at UK construction week

Isuzu continues to build on its popularity by announcing its D-Max Pick Up is now the official automotive partner of UK Construction Week, held at the NEC Birmingham from 8th to 10th October 2019.

UK Construction Week is the country’s largest construction trade event and brings together all elements of the industry including seven core sections including Build, Civils the newly launched Concrete Expo. The Isuzu D-Max is the perfect fit for tradespeople and businesses who need a hardworking, tough, reliable and award-winning pick-up.

The Isuzu D-Max’s array of features and options make it a logical choice, not just for construction but in many other sectors too.

Its turbo diesel engine meets Euro 6 standards without the need for AdBlue, unlike most of its competitors, and boasts a 3.5 tonne towing capacity, over 1 tonne payload while providing a quiet, economical driving experience. The breadth of the range also impresses – with single, extended and double-cab formats available, as well as a wide choice of trim levels.

As per previous D-Max models, Shift-On-The-Fly 4×4 is a key feature of the truck. The rotary dial allows the driver to select four-wheel drive as well as low range gears while Hill Descent Control and Hill Start Assist are fitted across the range.

Coupled with its attractive five-year/125,000-mile warranty package and 5 years’ roadside assistance (in the UK & Europe), the Isuzu D-Max has proved it was truly built for the professionals who use it.

Isuzu UK Head of Marketing, George Wallis commented: “We’re really proud to be the official Automotive Partner of UK Construction Week 2019 as it clearly demonstrates the Isuzu D-Max’s position as the most capable and durable working vehicle in the sector”

Isuzu are also the headline sponsors of The Master Builder of the Year awards with the FMB and Sponsor of Labourer of the Year in the On The Tools Awards.

The award-winning Isuzu D-Max is the pick-up that can’t top picking up awards.

It has already had a successful 2019, being crowned ‘Pick-Up of The Year’ at the 2019 WhatVan? Awards and in the Pick-up & 4×4 Pro Awards 2019 not to mention being voted ‘Best Model’ in the 4×4 Magazine awards.

Recently winning its 5th Award of 2019, Best Working Pick-up in the Professional Pickup & 4×4 awards, this success follows immediately on from winning the 2019 Best Workhorse Pick-up Award from Trade Van Driver.

For more information on the award-winning Isuzu D-Max range visit www.isuzu.co.uk

SOURCE: Isuzu