HELLA: Innovision 2018: automotive trends are changing wholesale distribution and workshop businesses

With Innovision 2018, an event specially created for the domestic and international aftermarket, lighting and electronics expert HELLA and the diagnostics specialist Hella Gutmann Solutions (HGS) helped to prepare their trading partners for the changing face of motoring. Taking place on 15th January, company experts addressed the 800 partners from 24 countries regarding the technologies of tomorrow, through presentations and an exhibition, on the digitalisation of lighting, automated driving and diagnostic solutions.

Alexander Bäppler, responsible for HELLA’s aftermarket sales in central and northern Europe and Jürgen Hofmann, head of sales for the German market at HGS, directed attention to the importance of the interaction between original equipment expertise and targeted diagnostics for the independent aftermarket, a clear example being the 15 million HELLA radar sensors installed in vehicles worldwide and the associated diagnostic and calibration systems from HGS.

Automated driving, digitalisation & connectivity, efficiency & electronic mobility, as well as individualisation, are the current trends in the automotive industry. “These developments pose challenges to workshops and aftermarket partners since vehicles are becoming increasingly complex. This also makes a forward-thinking workshop increasingly important,” said Dr. Andreas Habeck, head of independent aftermarket and workshop products at HELLA. “As a trading partner and ‘the workshop’s friend’, we accompany our customers along the way and are continuously expanding our services in this direction.”

One answer to the current challenges was provided by HGS when premiering the new mega macs 77 diagnostic unit, the successor model to the market leading mega macs 66. Surpassing the mega macs 66’s known strengths, such as the real-time repair concept, the mega macs 77 boasts modern hardware and new features like automated sequences during electric measurements.

Hella Gutmann Solutions GmbH, Ihringen: The company has about 450 employees, is headquartered in Ihringen/Breisach, Germany, and belongs to the Hella Gutmann Group, which is a corporation of HELLA GmbH & Co. KGaA. The product range focuses on professional equipment for automotive workshops, car dealerships and automotive testing agencies. Core products are data, software, devices and tools for diagnostic work, exhaust emission tests, beam setting, system checks as well as the corresponding measuring technology. About 45,000 automotive companies in 24 countries work with the tools and professional knowledge of Hella Gutmann Solutions on a daily basis. They benefit from the high German quality standards and customer-oriented services such as the Technical Help Line, technical training, technical data and sales & marketing support.

