Harman works with Qualcomm to drive automotive innovation with new Ready Connect 5G TCU for connected cars

Harman, a global leader in connected vehicle solutions, today announced the launch of the Harman Ready Connect 5G Telematics Control Unit (TCU), leveraging state-of-the-art Snapdragon® Digital Chassis™ connected car technologies from Qualcomm Technologies, Inc. to push connectivity boundaries and democratize the automotive connectivity landscape. Based on the Snapdragon® Auto 5G Modem-RF Gen 2, Harman Ready Connect 5G TCU represents a significant advancement in automotive connectivity, delivering rich in-cabin experiences for consumers while reducing time to market and engineering efforts for OEMs. Harman Ready Connect 5G TCU is currently available and will be showcased this week at Mobile World Congress (MWC) 2024.

As technology leaders, the companies remain committed to delivering solutions that not only meet the demands of today’s consumers but also pave the way for the next generation of connected vehicles. With the Snapdragon® Modem-RF Gen 2 system, Harman Ready Connect 5G TCU offers unparalleled connectivity performance, while maximizing upgradability, scalability, and usability to meet the evolving requirements of today’s automotive market.

“Together, Harman and Qualcomm Technologies are working to redefine the future of automotive connectivity,” said Pascal Peguret, SVP, Connectivity for Harman Automotive. “The Ready Connect 5G TCU product is a testament to that shared vision, disrupting the traditional TCU approach as an off-the-shelf TCU product. Harman Ready Connect 5G TCU is designed to meet the needs of automakers simply and effectively while expediting the time to market and significantly reducing development cost.”

“As pioneers in wireless technologies, Qualcomm Technologies is pleased to further strengthen our longstanding relationship with Harman to help bring the Ready Connect 5G TCU to the industry. This product exemplifies our dedication to driving connectivity innovation in the automotive industry, delivering a seamless combination of performance, reliability, and cutting-edge features through the utilization of our Snapdragon Modem-RF Gen 2 system,” said Jeff Arnold, Vice President, Product Management, Qualcomm Technologies, Inc.

Harman invites the automotive industry to explore the benefits of this technology collaboration and experience firsthand how the Harman Ready Connect 5G TCU is set to shape the future of in-cabin connectivity. Please visit the Harman showcase at MWC in Hall 4, Booth# 4B45 to see a demonstration of the Ready Connect 5G TCU product throughout the week.

