Guwahati takes the green route with 100 Tata Motors electric buses

The advanced Tata Ultra electric buses come equipped with the latest features to make travel safe, comfortable and emission free

Tata Motors, India’s largest commercial vehicle manufacturer, today announced that it has supplied 100 electric buses to Assam State Transport Corporation (ASTC). The 9-metre, air-conditioned Tata Ultra electric buses that will ply on the roads of Guwahati are designed to provide a safe, comfortable and convenient intra-city commute. These zero-emission buses are indigenously built on a next-gen architecture, equipped with the latest features and are powered by advanced battery systems. The buses were launched by the Hon’ble Chief Minister of Assam, Dr. Himanta Biswa Sarma on 1 January 2024.

Commenting on the announcement, Mr. Rohit Srivastava, Vice President & Business Head – CV Passengers, Tata Motors, said, “Making public transport more effective and efficient is our mission and we are thankful to the Assam State Government and the ASTC for giving us the opportunity to supply a modern fleet of electric buses. Built with cutting-edge technology and rigorously tested under varied conditions, these buses are eco-friendly and will make public transportation safe, comfortable, tech driven and more efficient. We are elated to have our Tata Ultra electric buses inducted and operational to serve the residents of Guwahati.”

Till date, Tata Motors has supplied over 1,500 electric buses across multiple cities in India, which have cumulatively clocked more than 10 crore kilometres, with an uptime of over 95%. The Tata Ultra EV, is a cutting-edge e-bus that sets new benchmarks for urban city commuting. With its full-electric drivetrain, this state-of-the-art vehicle optimises energy consumption, resulting in low energy usage and operational costs. It offers features like ease of boarding, comfortable seating and driver-friendly operations, while ensuring zero emissions. Equipped with electronic stability control, electronic brake distribution, air suspension, Intelligent Transport System (ITS) and panic button among other advanced features, it prioritises comfort and safety for its commuters. This electric bus embodies the commitment to cleaner public transport and is an ideal choice for urban passenger transportation needs.

