Grupo Antolin and Eyesight Technologies team up to provide intelligent in-cabin monitoring solutions

Eyesight Technologies, a leading provider of computer vision AI solutions for the in-car automotive industry, and Grupo Antolin, one of the largest manufacturers of vehicle interiors in the world, announced today that the companies have entered into a partnership to provide driver and occupancy monitoring solutions to OEMs worldwide.

Grupo Antolin’s ability to integrate 3rd party solutions into its car interior components and the development of their control electronics will be paired with Eyesight Technologies’ advanced in-cabin sensing solutions (Driver Sense and Cabin Sense) to deliver smart-integrated interior systems with great added value.

The collaboration will provide car manufacturers with in-cabin sensing solutions tailored to answer regulatory needs and enhance the driving & riding experience, leveraging Eyesight Technologies’ computer vision AI and Grupo Antolin’s interior component design and integration capabilities.

Eyesight Technologies’ solutions encompass a variety of applications related to driver and passenger safety and experience inside the vehicle. Eyesight Technologies’ Driver Sense, driver monitoring system, tracks the driver’s eyes, eyelids, pupils, head pose, and gaze to determine the alertness, wakefulness, and attentiveness of the driver. The company’s Cabin Sense, occupancy monitoring system, monitors the car’s interior, including passengers, to power adaptive safety features, and a personalized in-car environment. Driver identification and action detection such as smoking, wearing seatbelt and holding a phone are also available as part of Eyesight Technologies’ solutions.

SOURCE: Eyesight Technologies