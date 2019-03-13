Groupe Renault announces the new composition of the Executive Committee

In order to respond to the sweeping changes taking place in the automobile industry, accelerate the company’s transformation to better meet customer expectations and improve the efficiency and profitability of operations, Thierry Bolloré, CEO of Groupe Renault, has changed the composition of the Executive Committee.

As of April 1, 2019:

Clotilde Delbos, Groupe Renault Chief Financial Officer and Chairman of the Board of RCI Banque, becomes head of Internal Control.

Philippe Guérin-Boutaud becomes a member of the Groupe Renault Executive Committee. He will continue as head of Groupe Renault Quality and Total Customer Satisfaction.

Ali Kassai is appointed Executive Vice President, Product Planning and Programs, in replacement of Bruno Ancelin, who is retiring. He becomes a member of the Groupe Renault Executive Committee.

François Renard becomes a member of Groupe Renault Executive Committee. He will continue as head of Groupe Renault Global Marketing.

François Roger becomes a member of Groupe Renault Executive Committee. He will continue as head of Groupe Human Resources. He is also in charge of the Group Prevention and Protection department and Real Estate & Facility Management department.

Véronique Sarlat-Depotte becomes a member of Groupe Renault Executive Committee. She will continue in her roles as Alliance Global Executive Vice President for Purchasing and Chairman and Managing Director of the Alliance Purchasing organization.

Laurens van den Acker, becomes a member of the Groupe Renault Executive Committee. He will continue as Head of Corporate Design.

Frédéric Vincent becomes a member of the Groupe Renault Executive Committee. He will continue in his roles as Chairman of Renault Digital and head of Groupe Renault Information Systems and Transformation.

“With the support of this new team, on which I will rely, and all Groupe Renault employees, we will meet the challenges of the electric, connected and autonomous mobility of tomorrow”, said Thierry Bolloré, CEO, Groupe Renault.

The new composition of the Groupe Renault Executive Committee as of April 1, 2019 will be as follows:

Thierry Bolloré, Chief Executive Officer

Clotilde Delbos, Chief Financial Officer and Chairman of the Board of RCI Banque

José Vicente de los Mozos, Deputy Alliance Executive Vice President, Manufacturing and Supply Chain

Gaspar Gascon-Abellan, Deputy Alliance Executive Vice President, Engineering

Philippe Guérin-Boutaud, Executive Vice President, Quality and Total Customer Satisfaction

Ali Kassai, Executive Vice President, Product Planning and Programs

Olivier Murguet, Executive Vice President, Sales and Regions

François Renard, Executive Vice President, Global Marketing

François Roger, Executive Vice President, Human Resources

Véronique Sarlat-Depotte, Alliance Global Executive Vice President for Purchasing and Chairman and Managing Director of the Alliance Purchasing organization

Laurens van den Acker, Executive Vice President, Corporate Design Groupe Renault

Frédéric Vincent, Executive Vice President, Information Systems and Transformation and Chairman of Renault Digital.

SOURCE: Groupe Renault