Groupe PSA to launch all-electric versions of its compact van in 2021

Since 2019, Groupe PSA has launched all-electric or plug-in hybrid versions of all its new models. The Group’s objective is to offer a fully electrified portfolio by 2025.

Following the 2020 launch of electric versions of their medium van models (D-Van) and large van (E-Van), the four brands, Peugeot, Citroën, Opel and Vauxhall will complete their line-ups in 2021 with all-electric versions of their compact van (B-Van) and associated passenger cars.

The new generation of Groupe PSA’s compact van collected numerous titles including the 2019 “International Van of the Year” award. The passenger car versions were also voted the AUTOBEST “Best Buy Car of Europe 2019”. These successes have been confirmed in the market, with sales exceeding 650,000 units worldwide since the launch in September 2018.

The electric compact vans and the battery packs will be assembled at the Vigo plant (Galicia, Spain), the electric motors in Tremery (France) and the final drive gears in Valenciennes (France).

Coming from eCMP platform, the powertain is composed with:

A water-cooled 50kWh electric battery allowing power outputs of up to 100kW,

A 100kW/136hp electric motor,

An onboard charger available in two levels of power (7.4kW single-phase and 11kW three-phase)

Xavier Peugeot, Senior Vice-President of Groupe PSA’s Light Commercial Vehicles Business Unit said: “With these all-electric versions of compact vans and associated passenger cars, Groupe PSA is continuing its electrification offensive and now offers a completely electrified LCV[1] portfolio without compromises on performance”.

SOURCE: PSA Group