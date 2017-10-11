Groupe PSA ranked leader of the automotive sector by two major rating agencies and maintained as a constituent of five SRI(2) indices

Groupe PSA leader in the automotive sector in the New York Stock Exchange’s “Dow Jones Sustainability Index World 2017”, as well as in four Euronext Vigeo-Eiris SRI indices.

Presence of Groupe PSA also confirmed in the “Ethibel Sustainability Index (ESI) Excellence Europe”.

A strong signal of confidence sent to investors.

On 11 September 2017, after analyzing more than 2,000 companies, including 36 for the automotive sector, S&P3 has decided to include Groupe PSA in the “Dow Jones Sustainability Index World 2017”. This index only retains the top 10% of companies in each sector according to economic, environmental and social criteria, with a particular focus on creating long-term value for shareholders. Groupe PSA, which had integrated this index for the first time in 2016, has become leader of the automotive sector this year.

On 6 October 2017, the extra-financial rating agency Vigeo-Eiris has also confirmed the retention of Groupe PSA in four Euronext Vigeo-Eiris SRI indices: “World 120″ (the 120 most advanced companies at the global level), “Europe 120” (the 120 most advanced European companies), “Eurozone 120” (the 120 most advanced companies in the Eurozone) and “France 20” (the 20 most advanced French companies). These indices distinguish companies that achieve the best results in ESG4 domains. With this dominant performance on these matters, Groupe PSA is again today the only car manufacturer maintained in these indices.

On 20 September, Forum Ethibel5 has also confirmed the presence of Groupe PSA in its “Ethibel Sustainability Index (ESI) Excellence Europe” composed of companies that play a leading role in their sector in terms of CSR.

On this occasion, Karine Hillaireau, Head of Sustainability for Groupe PSA, said: “This is an extremely positive message, reinforcing the Group’s technological choices and strategic orientations. Maintaining our company in these indices is essential as both SRI and mainstream investors include environmental, social and governance criteria in their investment decisions.”

1 Corporate Social Responsibility

2 Socially Responsible Investment

3 RobecoSAM and S & P Dow Jones Services agencies jointly instruct the DJSI index for the New York Stock Exchange. In 2016, RobecoSAM partnered with Bloomberg, a leading provider of financial information.

4 Environment, Social and Governance

5 Forum Ethibel is an association that promotes economic models that strike a balance between economic growth, social equity and preservation of the environment.

