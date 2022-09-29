GRIDSERVE: Construction begins at London Gatwick Electric Forecourt® site

Ground-breaking marks the start of construction on GRIDSERVE’s third Electric Forecourt®

The start of construction of the GRIDSERVE Electric Forecourt® at London Gatwick Airport has begun today on World EV Day at the first of its kind site. Located on the Ring Road South approach to London Gatwick’s South Terminal and adjacent to the M23, the London Gatwick Electric Forecourt® will be the first in the world to be hosted at an international airport serving the tens of millions of passengers as well as staff, taxis and local communities.

Once completed, London Gatwick Electric Forecourt® will enable 36 electric vehicles to be charged simultaneously, with High Power chargers that can deliver up to 350kW, capable of adding 100 miles of range in less than 10 minutes. Multiple charging connectors will cater for all types of electric vehicles with contactless payment accepted, making it easier than ever to charge. The site will also be supplied with 100% renewable net zero carbon energy generated by GRIDSERVE’s own world leading hybrid solar farms.

While charging, visitors can enjoy a coffee, a comfortable waiting lounge with free superfast WiFi, convenience retail, children’s play area and a dedicated educational space to increase awareness around electric vehicles. The Electric Forecourt® will include disabled parking, access ramps, accessible washrooms and lifts to access all areas to make easy charging accessible to all.

Following the success of Braintree and Norwich, this latest Electric Forecourt® is part of GRIDSERVE’s commitment to deliver over 100 Electric Forecourts® with planning permission already confirmed on Uckfield, Gateshead, Plymouth and Stevenage and more than 30 additional sites also under development.

Toddington Harper, CEO of GRIDSERVE said: “It is great to mark this year’s World EV Day with an important step in the construction of our latest GRIDSERVE Electric Forecourt® and our journey to creating reliable and accessible EV charging in the UK. Whilst timelines have not been without their challenges, we are targeting delivery of Gatwick Electric Forecourt® in summer 2023. Visitors will find an outstanding customer experience for those making electric journeys to and from one of the country’s most important transport destinations. We look forward to welcoming everyone to our latest Electric Forecourt® as soon as possible next year.”

Jonathan Pollard, Chief Commercial Officer, Gatwick Airport, said: “It’s fantastic to see construction of the UK’s first airport-based electric charging forecourt get underway at London Gatwick. The new GRIDSERVE facility, opening next year, will provide passengers, staff, local residents, businesses and commuters with an excellent, state-of-the-art service. It will also support London Gatwick’s sustainability targets, in line with VINCI Airports’ global environmental action plan to develop carbon-free energy for passengers and users – the first in the industry to be applied to a network of more than 50 airports in 11 countries.”

Along with the Electric Forecourts®, GRIDSERVE has transformed the UK’s motorway charging network with the GRIDSERVE Electric Highway. Since acquiring the nationwide network, GRIDSERVE has upgraded over 160 EV charging locations with new chargers and delivered eight additional High Power Electric Super Hubs – each featuring a bank of 6 to 12 x 350kW-capable chargers. More Electric Super Hubs will open in the coming months including Reading East & Westbound, Woolley Edge North & Southbound and Leigh Delamere.

SOURCE: GRIDSERVE